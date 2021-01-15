Fortnite Weekly Challenges Issue: Learn More About Fortnite Challenges Not Working

Fortnite is one of the games that simply continues making strides in the gaming industry, and that is the reason the player base of this game is consistently on the ascent. It is one of the games that has surprised the multiplayer gaming industry and has figured out how to make a name for itself. Sometimes games of this stature have issues too and these are solved through constant updates and patches. One of the issues that players are facing is Fortnite Challenges not working and these are the Fortnite Weekly Challenges.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges not working

Fortnite challenges not working is a worrisome issue for all players. The Fortnitestatus Twitter account has mentioned that this bug has been fixed. The bug in question was causing an issue with the Fortnite Weekly Challenges. The issue was that the progress the players made while completing these challenges wasn’t getting saved.

We've resolved the issue where Quest progression wasn't tracking or appeared to reset.



You may have seen rewards granted in-match but not received, completing the Quest again should appropriately grant these now. pic.twitter.com/9VhVpVirJt — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 14, 2021

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are the best way for the players to receive a boost in XP. There are new challenges introduced every week until the end of the season, this helps the players reach tier 100 in the battle pass significantly faster, thanks to the bonus XP points.

Although the issue has been fixed, there still might be a problem for some players that they need to overcome. Players that have completed the Weekly Challenges before the Fortnite Quest Progress issue was fixed will have to replay and finish these quests in order to gain the XP for these challenges as the previous effort of the players wasn’t saved thanks to the bug.

This Fortnite Quest Progress issue was faced mostly in one of the Fortnite weekly Challenges, the challenge where the players need to visit houses in Slurpy Swamp not working. This is what worried the majority of the players, but Fortnite was quick on its feet and resolved the issues as soon as it was possible.

Games like Fortnite go through constant updates and patches to provide fresh new content for the players to get immersed in. With all the good comes a little bad, sometimes these content updates and patches can contain bugs that create issues in the day to day functioning of the game. Fortunately, these issues are recorded instantly by Epic and they work on providing a fix for the problems as soon as possible so that players can continue to play their favorite game.

