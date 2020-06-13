Why Did Your Rank Reset In COD Warzone And How To Level Up Again?

Infinity Ward and Activision have finally rolled out the highly-anticipated Season 4 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale component Warzone on Xbox One, PS4, and PC platforms. The new update brings a range of new content and changes to the game including new weapons, in-match events, multiplayer maps, and much more.

Why did your rank reset in COD Warzone?

If you have already downloaded the latest patch on your system, you may suddenly find your rank go all the way down to 55, even if the player had reached 155.

This is because if a player has a ranking within Warzone above 56, the game does a rank reset with the start of a new season. This simply means that you will have to work your way back up to 155 again for Season 4 of COD Warzone.

If you are just starting out in the game or getting killed frequently by more experienced users, the rank reset wouldn’t affect you much. However, if you are concerned about your ranking or wondering how you can actually get better and grow in your rankings by gaining XP, here’s all you need to know.

How to grow your ranking in COD Warzone?

The best way to quickly progress in the game is by earning XP. For those unaware, XP stands for Experience Points which you receive after every round in Warzone.

As soon as you complete a round, the game gives a Match Summary detailing the XP earned during that round. The points are dependent on the number of kills you are able to notch, the contracts you complete and the length of your survival on the map, among other factors. Once you earn Weapon XP, it upgrades your primary and secondary weapons, whereas the standard XP lets you unlock more weapons in the game.

You will actually start progressing pretty quickly once you start playing and earning XP in the game. And while it may be frustrating at first, you should indeed spend the new season working to achieve the max rank of 155 as it will unlock a range of primo weapons along with a bunch of loadouts. And while the end of every season will send you back to rank 55, your benchmark will actually get recorded on your homepage, adding to your career level.

