Warzone Sensitivity Settings: Best Sensitivity And Gameplay Settings To Rack Up More Kills

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale games at the moment with an active player base of more than 50 million players worldwide. The game offers a range of exciting features and requires a lot of skills along with making adjustments to the sensitivity settings. So whether you're just starting out in the game or looking to improve, making a few tweaks to the control settings can really help take your game to the next level.
Gaming consoles and PC have completely different control schemes, so let us take a look at the best Warzone sensitivity for both the platforms.
For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, you will obviously use a gaming controller for gameplay. One of the most important things you need to consider is the aim assist in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. You should note that Precision and Focusing aim assist offer a much stronger aim slowdown than the Standard one, however, you should not have a close-range circle-strafing aim assist, which makes the Standard aim an overall better option.
General
Weapon
Movement
If you're playing Warzone on PC, you will likely be using a mouse and keyboard. So, let's check out the best settings you can for your computer.
Mouse settings
You have an option to change the DPI outside of the game, as there are a number of ways to do it. To make things simple, having a low DPI is the same as having low sensitivity settings. This could be anywhere between 400 to 450, however, it is best to keep it at 450. Here are the other changes you need to make:
Video Settings
Apart from the mouse settings, you should also consider reducing or completely turning off the following video changes to improve the game's performance.
