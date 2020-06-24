Warzone Sensitivity Settings: Best Sensitivity And Gameplay Settings To Rack Up More Kills

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale games at the moment with an active player base of more than 50 million players worldwide. The game offers a range of exciting features and requires a lot of skills along with making adjustments to the sensitivity settings. So whether you're just starting out in the game or looking to improve, making a few tweaks to the control settings can really help take your game to the next level.

Warzone sensitivity settings

Gaming consoles and PC have completely different control schemes, so let us take a look at the best Warzone sensitivity for both the platforms.

Best Warzone settings for consoles

For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, you will obviously use a gaming controller for gameplay. One of the most important things you need to consider is the aim assist in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. You should note that Precision and Focusing aim assist offer a much stronger aim slowdown than the Standard one, however, you should not have a close-range circle-strafing aim assist, which makes the Standard aim an overall better option.

General

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) - 1.35

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) - 1.20

Deadzone - 0.5

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity - 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity - 6

BR Button Layout - Default

Stick Layout Preset - Default

Invert Vertical Look - Disabled

Controller Vibration - Disabled

Aim Response Curve Type - Standard

Weapon

Aim Assist - Standard

Aim Down Sight Behaviour - Hold

Equipment Behaviour - Hold

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch - Enabled

Use/Reload Behaviour - Tap to Reload

Weapon Mount Activation - ADS + Melee

Weapon Mount Movement Exit - Disabled

Movement

Automatic Sprint - Disabled

Stick Layout Preset - Tap

Stick Layout Preset - Disabled

Parachute Auto-Deploy - Enabled

Vehicle Camera Recenter - Enabled

Best Warzone settings for PC (Mouse and Keyboard)

If you're playing Warzone on PC, you will likely be using a mouse and keyboard. So, let's check out the best settings you can for your computer.

Mouse settings

You have an option to change the DPI outside of the game, as there are a number of ways to do it. To make things simple, having a low DPI is the same as having low sensitivity settings. This could be anywhere between 400 to 450, however, it is best to keep it at 450. Here are the other changes you need to make:

Mouse Sensitivity - 7.50

Mouse Acceleration - 0.00

Mouse Filtering - 0.00

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Mouse Sensitivity - Relative

Invert Mouse Look - Disabled

Mouse Smoothing - Disabled

Video Settings

Apart from the mouse settings, you should also consider reducing or completely turning off the following video changes to improve the game's performance.

Cache Spot Shadows

Cache Sun Shadows

Depth of Field

DirectX Raytracing

Film Grain

Filmic Strength

Particle Lighting

Tessellation

Texture Resolution

Shadow Map Resolutions

Screen Space Reflection

V-Sync

World Motion Blur

Weapon Motion Blur

Image credits: Call of Duty