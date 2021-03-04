Best Aug Loadout In Warzone: Check Out Nickmercs And Swagg's AUG Loadouts

Warzone Season 2 has been released and the players are certainly loving it. But some of the players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. So we have managed to gather as much information as possible about the same. Read more to know about Warzone Season 2.

Also Read | Best LC10 Loadout To Use In Warzone: Know More About The New SMG

Also Read | Symfuhny Says 'N Word' During Warzone Stream; Check Out Fans' Reactions

Best Aug Loadout in Warzone

The players have recently been trying to find out the best loadout to use in Warzone. They have been asking questions like which is the best AUG loadout in Warzone. This is because the makers have now added a new rifle to the game and the players seem to love it. Popular streamers like Nicmercs and Swagg have also been using this popular rifle lately. Thus we have also listed the best Swagg AUG Loadout as well as the best Nickmercs AUG loadout. Here is the best AUG loadout to use.

Swagg AUG Loadout

Barrel: 407mm Lightweight.

Stock: FORGE TAG CQB Comb.

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape.

Perk: Sleight of Hand.

Nickmercs AUG loadout

Muzzle: Flashguard 5.56

Barrel: 17" Titanium

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

AUG Loadout

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator or Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.2” Strike Team

Rear Grip: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 54 Round Fast Mag

Axial Arms 3x

Best Loadouts in Warzone

Primary weapon: Grau 5.56

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel – Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Laser – Tac Laser, Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip

Ammunition – 60 Round Mag

Secondary weapon: MP5

Barrel – Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Underbarrel – Merc Foregrip

Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape

Ammunition – 45 Round Mag

Perk – Sleight of Hand

Primary weapon: M4A1

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel – Corvus Custom Marksman

Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight

Ammunition – 60 Round Mags

Underbarrel- Commando Foregrip

Secondary weapon: Kar98K

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel- Singuard Custom 27.6″

Laser – Tac Laser

Optic – Variable Zoom Scope

Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape

Primary weapon: Fal

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel –XRK Marksman

Optic – VLK 3.0x Optic

Ammunition – 30 Round Mags

Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip

Secondary weapon: MP5

Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Rare Grip–Stippled Grip Tape

Optic – Tac Laser

Ammunition – 45 Round Mags

Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip

Primary weapon: AS VAL

Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Barrel – VLK 105mm Sova

Optic- G.I. Mini Reflex

Laser – 5mW Laser

Ammunition – 30 round mags

Underbarrel- Merc ForegripMerc Foregrip

Primary weapon: Bruen MK9 LMG

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”

Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 round mags

Secondary Weapon: The Cover-Up

Muzzle - Monolithic Integral Suppress

Barrel - olithic Integral Suppress

Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

Laser - 5 MW Laser

Ammunition - 45 round mags

Rare Grip - Stippeled Grip Tape

More about Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

Also Read | Best Fara 83 Loadout In Warzone: How To Make The Most Out Of This Assault Rifle

Also Read | Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes: Check Out The Changes In The Warzone Update Here