Best LC10 Loadout To Use In Warzone: Know More About The New SMG

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been trying to find out answers to stuff like the best LC10 loadout in Warzone. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to Warzone guns. Read more to know about some of the best LC10 loadouts in Call Of Duty.

Also Read | Warzone Wallhack Glitch: New COD Warzone Glitch Lets Players See Opponents Through Walls

Also Read | Warzone Season 2 Bunkers: Here Are The Exact Locations And Codes For All The New Bunkers

Best LC10 loadout

The players have been asking a lot of questions about the best LC10 loadout lately. This gun is a SMG and is certainly one of the most effective guns in the game. The playrs ahve recently been asking questions like is LC10 good and whaich is the best loadout to use in the game. This is because the makers have added a new gun to the game and the players certainly love it. So to help out the players, we have gathered all the information we could about the same. Read more

Choosing the best loadout for this gun might be a bit tricky. Because the LC10 SMG is efficient in close range combat, you might want to choose a secondary weapon with high accuracy. Apart from this, some of the popular assault rifles in the game include Krig 6, and XM4AK-47. But it is always a better option to try out the guns themselves. As each loadout will be feasible for different types of gameplay. But still, we have managed to list some of the best LC10 loadouts right here.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag

Also Read | What Is The Best FFAR Loadout In Warzone? Know All Details Here

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.2" Rifled

Magazine: STANAG 55 Rnd

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Rear Grip: Dropshot Wrap

More about Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

Also Read | Tactical Rifle Charlie: Here's More About Warzone Season 2 Guns

Also Read | Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes: Check Out The Changes In The Warzone Update Here