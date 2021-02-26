Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes: Check Out The Changes In The Warzone Update Here

COD Warzone is the battle royale instalment to the Call of Duty franchise. It is one of the most played battle royale games that are present in the gaming market at the moment. Warzone is not only an addition to the franchise but also helps Call of Duty with crossovers for their latest releases in the game. Aspects of MW 2 and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War has been added to the map Warzone to create hype for their upcoming games. Warzone has recently gone through a seasonal update along with Cold War. Many players are asking for Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes.

Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes

The latest Warzone update has come along with its Black Ops counterpart, Cold War. This new seasonal update brings a whole series of substance for the players to immerse in. It is a big update and will take up 17 GB on the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, 17.9 GB on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and 16.9 GB on the PC. Check out all the detailed changes in the Warzone Update in the patch notes below:

PLAYLIST UPDATE

Adding:

Plunder – Blood Money Trios

Rebirth Island – Resurgence Extreme

Removing:

Plunder – Blood Money Quads

Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios, Resurgence Quads

GAMEPLAY

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been updated… and now includes two brand new weapons: the FARA 83 Assault Rifle and the LC10 SMG

Players that are continually in the gas will suffer more damage over time

Previously unlocked Seasonal Challenges will be completable after season ends and during future seasons

Warzone Intel Missions have been removed

Balanced the XP gain of KingSlayer and other unique modes to match the XP of core BR

MAP – POINTS OF INTEREST

Shipwreck

The doomed cargo tanker known as the Vodianoy has run aground in the low estuary of swamp ground less than a klick west of the Zordaya Prison Complex.

Missile Silos

A team of Operators discovered Missile Silos hidden underneath the city’s three war monuments:

Jarvdinsk Spomenik above the Arklov Peak Military Base

Zoszni Spomenik southeast of the Novi Grazna Hills

Styor Spomenik in Tavorsk Park

Due to the contamination, security protocol mandates a complete shut down of the following locations:

Subway

Stadium Garage

Bunkers 00, 04, 05, 06, 09, 11

WEAPONS

Increased bullet velocity of the Tactical Rifle Charlie

New Weapons added:

FARA 83 – AR

Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 15

LC10 – SMG

Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 31

Machete – Melee

Unlocked via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle

New Weapon Unlock Challenges added:

Groza – AR

Mac-10 – SMG

Reactive Blueprints added:

The Reactive property lets Operators display their skill in real-time by evolving their weapon’s appearance with kills during a match.

For example, the “Vulture Exo” pulsates a green energy across the skeleton of a bird that wraps around the entire weapon. As an Operator earns kills, this energy shifts from blue to orange and eventually red, signifying how much of a hot hand they have in the match.

Cold War attachments have been updated – pros, cons and stat bar values now more accurately reflect their functionality

The following attachments have also had their functionality adjusted:

Bruiser Grip

Before: Melee Quickness

After: Movement Speed, Hip Fire Accuracy

Mounted Flashlight

Before: Enemy Reveal Distance

After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed

Tiger Team Spotlight

Before: Enemy Reveal Distance

After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed

OPERATORS

New Operators added:

Kapano “Naga” Vang: Warsaw Pact (Launch Week)

Unlocked via Battle Pass

Karla Rivas: NATO (In Season)

Unlocked via Store Bundle

Terrel Wolf: NATO (In Season)

Unlocked via Store Bundle

Samantha Maxis: NATO (In Season)

Unlocked via Store Bundle

GENERAL FIXES

Players should no longer spawn outside of the Gulag combat area

Ammo replenishment timing when equipping Stopping Power rounds on Cold War weapons has been addressed

Fixed various issues with reticle streaming

The “Grinch Forest Spirit” Skin now properly renders at all distances

The “Gem Cutter” Silenced Assault Rifle is now properly suppressed

Operator Mission “Unkillable” will now track properly when getting kills with the High Alert Perk active

Mac-10 Weapon Unlock Challenge now tracks correctly when getting 2 rapid kills using an SMG

Operator Missions require now associated Operator to be equipped

Fixed an issue with War Tracks not playing correctly

Fixed an issue causing the Heartbeat Sensor to incorrectly display player with Ghost Perk active on Kill Cam

Prestige banners now include correct text and award stickers

MODES

Rebirth Resurgence Extreme (Launch Week)

Up to 99 players will drop onto Rebirth Island for an incredibly frenetic fight for supremacy, as they look to eliminate every last member of enemy squads to prevent them from getting a second, third, or even forth chance at revenge. Just like Resurgence, squad members can spawn back in if their Rebirth Countdown hits zero and at least one of their allies is still alive, and specific Caches around the map will refresh their items frequently to ensure there is no shortage of firepower around the island.

Exfiltration (In Season)

In this mode, a portable radio crackles into life, coming online somewhere in Verdansk. The Operator who secures this radio and holds onto it for a sufficient period of time automatically wins the game for their squad. To ensure their exfil isn’t by the book, anyone holding the radio is marked on the Tac Map as if they were under a Most Wanted Contract (High-Value Target) with all Operators also receiving intel on how much longer the current radio holder has until they win. Other than this new win condition, the same Battle Royale rules apply. Expect a circle collapse and a winner to be determined by the last squad standing, should nobody receive an early exfil with the radio.

BATTLE PASS

100 Tiers including two Weapons, a new Operator, and the first Reactive Weapon Blueprint

Tier 0 (Instant Unlock)

Operator – Naga

Park – Operator Skin and Mission

Wellington Safari Watch

Season XP Boost (10%)

Tier 15

FARA 83 Assault Rifle

Tier 31

LC10 SMG

Tier 95

“Vulture Exo” Ultra-rarity Reactive Weapon Blueprint

Tier 100

“Warlord” Naga Skin and Operator Mission

“Poison Dart” Legendary SMG Blueprint

