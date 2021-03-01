Symfuhny Says 'N Word' During Warzone Stream; Check Out Fans' Reactions

Gaming streamers have increased in number since the pandemic has hit. Fans love the way these streamers play the game or react to certain elements that occur during the stream. Sometimes these reactions can get controversial when the streamers lose control and say something they weren’t supposed to. The latest streamer controversy is related to Symfuhny which is also being featured on many livestreamfails videos. Symfuhny says the n-word during a stream and it has generated massive controversy.

Also read: Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes: Check Out The Changes In The Warzone Update Here

Also read: Cold War Outbreak Easter Egg: Learn About The Dragon Relic Easter Egg

Symfuhny says the n-word

Popular Fortnite and Call of Duty streamer, Symfuhny, has recently fallen into the laps of a huge controversy. The streamer was streaming Warzone on Twitch and parachuting into Verdansk while talking to one of the players that he usually streams with, Myth. While parachuting Myth and Symfuhny were discussing going on a hike where Symfuhny allegedly used the ‘N’ word during this discussion. Check out the video below:

Symfunhy since then has declined all the accusations of him using this word while streaming. The streamer has also posted a link to a huge letter on their Twitter explaining how the word came out and sounded like the ‘N’ Word, but that wasn’t the intention at all Symfuhny has also posted a video on Twitch explaining more on the situations. He has also mentioned that he doesn’t feel that it is just a word and doesn’t condone the use of this word at all. Symfuhny has also streamed on Twitch the very next day and hasn’t been banned on the platform either.

Reactions to SymFuhny controversy

This video has now become an honorary member of livestreamfails. Many of Symfuhny’s friends and fellow streamers have come on to social media and defended him against these allegations. Myth, xQc, Hasan, Sodapoppin and more have posted on their social media defending Symfuhny and his streaming blunder. They have all mentioned that Symfuhny is not the types to casually drop the ‘N’ word in a conversation or streams for that matter, all of them believe that Suymfuhny must’ve jumbled up the words in his head and it came out the way it did.

The audience has been split into two parties, one that believes that it was just an honest mistake and never the intention of Symfuhny to use the ‘N’ word during their Warzone stream, and there is another party that believes that it was intentional and Symfuhny should be held responsible for this blunder. Check them out below:

There’s a clip going around of Symfuhny potentially using the n word on stream. Although it may sound clear, waiting for a statement before tossing around the 100% accusation. FaZe Swagg has even responded to the clip. pic.twitter.com/HhskNECjzs — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 28, 2021

This is why context is important. If this was something he routinely says around his friends of color why would it have been so surprising to them? It’s clear he doesn’t, and didn’t. Myth and Shady were both confused. You could say anything is “convenient” in hindsight. — luke skywater (@LukeSkywater22) February 27, 2021

just come to terms with the fact that your favorite streamer said the n word pic.twitter.com/gTAtA5FRFr — YTJustVibing (@JustVibingYt) February 27, 2021

so i got banned from @Symfuhny stream because i was trying to educate people in his chat that white people just cant use the n word. but they rather ban than confront their mistakes. somethings gotta change @GWG_Podcast pic.twitter.com/wMtAw8KVvL — Opinionated Brutha (@OpinionatedMJ) February 27, 2021

Also read: AC Valhalla Fireflies Location: Check Out How To Earn Twinkle Twinkle Trophy Here

Also read: Pokemon Go Landorus: Learn More About This Legendary Pokemon Here