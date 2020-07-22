Best CSGO Launch Options To Improve Your Overall Gaming Experience

Counter-Strike Global Offensive is an insanely popular multiplayer FPS game which enjoys a huge following around the world. The game allows users the opportunity to make the gameplay experience much more exciting with the help of CS:GO console commands and other configurations.

Interestingly, it also features a bunch of launch options which gamers can use to customise a number of elements before diving in.

What is a Launch option in CS:GO?

For those unaware, the CS:GO launch options allow users to tweak a number of game settings at launch before starting a match. It essentially lets you gain more control of the inner settings present in the game. With the help of Launch options, you can easily make changes to the client tick rate, and define the processor priority, among other technical settings.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store

Using launch commands in CS:GO

Before we check out the best launch options, let us quickly take a look at where you can input them. So, to access the launch options, you will need to your Steam library. Once you have the updated library, locate CS:GO and open its 'Properties' by right-clicking on the game icon. Now, click on ‘Set Launch Options’. A small window will pop up, prompting you to enter a new command.

You need to enter every command in this format "-[command]" followed by a space for the next command or adding any additional values. After entering the required commands, you can close the window and enter the game.

Best CSGO launch options

Enable console on start-up

-console: This command allows a user to enable the console immediately after entering a new match. It essentially ensures that all your config files are in place and loads correctly.

Remove Value intros

-novid: It allows you to disable the Valve intros that pop-up at launch. Using this command will save you a few seconds every time you launch the game.

Processor priority

-high: This command will give CS:GO high CPU priority. This means that if you're multi-tasking while playing the game, the ongoing operations in the background won’t have much impact on the gameplay, thereby preventing unnecessary lags.

Fullscreen mode

-fullscreen: When you use this command, the game will always load in fullscreen mode.

Setting offline tickrate

-tickrate 128: This allows a player to set the tick rate for a particular offline game which has bots, or a server is that hosted using the client. The default number is set to 64, however, the command lets you change it to 128, which is used on competitive servers.

Remove window borders

-noborder: Using this command will simply remove the borders that appear around the window.

Change the client language

-language [input language here]: This command allows you to switch the game client to your desired language. It can be very helpful if have a Steam client in a particular language, and you're finding it difficult to change it.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store