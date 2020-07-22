Best CSGO Launch Options To Improve Your Overall Gaming Experience

Quick links:
Counter-Strike Global Offensive is an insanely popular multiplayer FPS game which enjoys a huge following around the world. The game allows users the opportunity to make the gameplay experience much more exciting with the help of CS:GO console commands and other configurations.
Interestingly, it also features a bunch of launch options which gamers can use to customise a number of elements before diving in.
Also Read | LOL Patch Notes 10.15: League Of Legends Downtime And Release Time
For those unaware, the CS:GO launch options allow users to tweak a number of game settings at launch before starting a match. It essentially lets you gain more control of the inner settings present in the game. With the help of Launch options, you can easily make changes to the client tick rate, and define the processor priority, among other technical settings.
Image credits: Steam Powered Store
Also Read | How To Get Petrol In COD Mobile: Item Availability And Other Unlockables
Before we check out the best launch options, let us quickly take a look at where you can input them. So, to access the launch options, you will need to your Steam library. Once you have the updated library, locate CS:GO and open its 'Properties' by right-clicking on the game icon. Now, click on ‘Set Launch Options’. A small window will pop up, prompting you to enter a new command.
You need to enter every command in this format "-[command]" followed by a space for the next command or adding any additional values. After entering the required commands, you can close the window and enter the game.
Also Read | Warzone Rumble Gone From Battle Royale: Why Did Infinity Remove The Game Mode?
Also Read | Fortnite Community Battles: Get Free V-bucks By Joining Your Favourite Content Creator
Image credits: Steam Powered Store