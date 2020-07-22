Warzone Rumble Gone From Battle Royale: Why Did Infinity Remove The Game Mode?

Infinity Ward had introduced a new mode to COD Warzone called the Warzone Rumble as part of a patch update on June 11. The 50v50 mode was quick to gain popularity among fans and went on to become one of the fan favourites. Unfortunately for the fans, the Warzone Rumble has suddenly disappeared and is no longer available as a playable game mode.

Warzone Rumble gone from the battle royale

For those unaware, Infinity Ward rolls out regular playlist updates for both Call of Duty Modern Warfare and its battle royale component, Warzone. And it appears that the Warzone Rumble was removed from the game just to room for another popular game mode. It also allows developers to rotate different playlists and game modes to keep things fresh. However, this isn’t something new as there have been multiple game modes in the past.

New game modes added as Warzone Rumble removed

The recent COD Warzone update which dropped on July 21 brought back the Warzone Plunder Quads and Stimulus Duos.

🚨THIS WEEKS PLAYLIST UPDATE:



in #Warzone:



-Solo

-Duo

-Trio

-Quads

-PLUNDER QUADS🚨

- STIMULUS DUOS🚨



(along with some new store bundles, listed images below) pic.twitter.com/lmEGV9A2nm — COD Warzone Newz💣 (@WarzoneNewz) July 20, 2020

The Plunder Quads is a game mode that will be available in the game along with the standard playlists including Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads. The Plunder Quads is another highly popular game mode. It also offers a different objective where gamers can earn and collect as much cash as possible within the allotted time period.

As for the Stimulus Duos, it is another exciting mode that has gained popularity since first appearing in Warzone. The game mode removes Gulag from the battle royale, however, it still allows gamers to get redeployed into Verdansk. In that case, if players end up getting shot with enough cash, it automatically gets carried over to the player’s next life.

One of the major advantages of this game mode is that it allows players to respawn and return in the match after getting killed, instead of getting sent to the infamous prison and waiting for an opportunity to make a comeback. However, they need to have a sufficient amount of cash to return to the map.

