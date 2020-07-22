How To Get Petrol In COD Mobile: Item Availability And Other Unlockables

Infinity Ward has introduced a new featured event in Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 that has been called the 'Solstice Awakened'. As part of the event, players will be able to unlock a number of exciting rewards, including the AK117 Persisted, Epic Man-O-War, and a bunch of other items for free. There is also an Exchange Center in the events tab which will allow fans to redeem all of these rewards.

The event also comes with a bunch of different game modes that players will need to complete to reach its conclusion. The different modes include the Highrise Juggernaut, Highrise Gulag, BR Gulag, BR Rust, and others. Each of these modes will be active on particular dates and participating in them will allow you the opportunity to unlock two items every day. One of the items you can unlock is Petrol. So, let’s take a look at how you can unlock Petrol by playing the game in different game modes.

How to get Petrol in COD Mobile?

To unlock Petrol in COD Mobile, you will need to start playing the different game modes that are available on different days. You simply need to enter the events section of the game and check out the dates when Petrol is available as an unlockable item. Here are the different game modes offering Petrol:

Day Game mode Items Sunday, July 19 Highrise Gulag Petrol and Ration Monday, July 20 BR Gulag Petrol and Toilet Paper Tuesday, July 21 BR Gulag Petrol and Toilet Paper Thursday, July 23 Cage Rust Petrol and Ration Sunday, July 26 Tunisia Saloon Petrol and Ration Monday, July 27 Meltdown Saloon Petrol and Toilet Paper Tuesday, July 28 Meltdown Saloon Petrol and Toilet Paper Thursday, July 30 Cage Highrise Petrol and Ration

To unlock Petrol in COD Mobile, you will need to enter the above game modes and successfully complete the event. Along with Petrol, you will also be able to earn either a Toilet Paper roll or Ration. However, you will only be able to participate from July 23 if you missed the earlier modes.

Image credits: Call of Duty Mobile