LOL Patch Notes 10.15: League Of Legends Downtime And Release Time

Riot Games is set to roll out a new major update for its online battle arena game, League of Legends. The patch notes for the latest update is already out and has a major focus on balance changes to the champions and a bunch of other items. The update will be arriving across all major platforms.

Also Read | How To Remove Friends From PUBG Mobile: A Simple 4-step Guide

LOL release date and time

The League of Legends 10.15 update time hasn't confirmed by Riot, however, it is expected to go live on Wednesday, July 22 at 8 AM AEST (3 PM PT). As for other regions. the update will be rolled out starting 8 AM.

LOL downtime

Developers are yet to release the maintenance times for the upcoming patch update. However, the downtime usually starts at 5 AM PT. The maintenance period is expected to last for three hours.

Also Read | Fortnite Patch Notes 13.30: Summer Splash 2020, New Cars, And Bug Fixes

LOL patch notes 10.15

Champions

Aphelios

The Crescendum turret activation delay has been increased from 0.25s to 0.35s; Turret range has been decreased from 575 to 500 Infernum hurricane bolts will no longer cause damage to enemies as they pass through Crit cone missiles has been decreased from 8 to 6; Hurricane cone missiles has been decreased from 4 to 3 Crit Hurricane cone missile has been decreased from 8 to 5 Hurricane cone length has been reduced by 100 units.

Caitlyn

Base AD has been increased from 62 to 64.

Move speed has been increased from 325 to 330.

Fiddlesticks

Bountiful Harvest (W) minion healing has been decreased from 25% to 15%

Gragas

Drunken Rage (W) AP ratio has been increased from 50% to 60%

Explosive Cask (R) AP ratio has been increased from 70% to 80%

Irelia

Ionian Fervor (Passive) attack speed per stack has been increased from 12% to 16%

Lee Sin

Safeguard / Iron Will (W) cooldown has been increased from 12 to 14

Ornn

Base Armor has been decreased from 36 to 33

Shen

Ki Barrier (Passive) shield value has been increased from (50-101) to (70-121)

Thresh

Dark Passage (W) cooldown has been increased from 5/12 to 5/16.

Twisted Fate

Pick a Card (W) cooldown has been increased from 6 to 8.

Yuumi

Bop'n'Block (Passive) mana restore has been reduced from [50-150] to [25-100 (+8% max mana)]; cooldown has been reduced from [20-8] to [18-6].

Skarner mini-rework

Crystal Slash (Q) damage has been changed from [33/36/39/42/45% AD] to [15% Total AD + 1/1.5/2/2.5/3% of enemy max health]

Additional damage has been changed from [33/36/39/42/45% AD (+30% AP)] to [100% additional damage (+30% AP)]; additional damage cooldown time has been increased from 4 to 5; Mana cost has been increased from 14 to 15 at all ranks.

Fracture (E) missile will no longer lose its travel speed after hitting opponents.

Swain mini-rework

Movement Speed has been decreased from 335 to 325

Ravenous Flock (P) cooldown has been changed from 6 to 10.

Death’s Hand (Q) cooldown has been reduced from 4 to 3; bolt angle changed from 10 to 8 degrees.

Vision of Empire (W) range has been changed from 3500 to 5500/6000/6500/7000/7500; damage has been lowered from 100/150/200/250/300 to 80/120/160/200/240; mana cost has been lowered from 70/85/100/115/130 to 70/80/90/100/110.

Nevermove (E) cooldown has been changed from 9 to 10 seconds; Mana cost has been lowered from 80 to 50.

Also Read | Best Guns In Warzone: Most Powerful Guns And Their Attachments

Items

Spellthief’s Edge

Mana regeneration has been increased to 50% from 25%

Frostfang

Mana regeneration has been increased to 75% from 50%

Shard of True Ice

AP has been increased from 45 to 50

Runes [Unsealed Spellbook (Inspiration)]

Starting cooldown has been increased to 300 seconds from 240 seconds

Cooldown reduction per unique spell has been increased to 25 seconds from 20 seconds

Also Read | How Long To Beat Paper Mario Origami King If You Tackle The Side Quests?

Image credits: League of Legends