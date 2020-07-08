Best Fortnite Creative Maps And The Creative Codes To Enter These Modes

Fortnite is an immensely popular battle royale game that offers tons of exciting content and unlockables, allowing players to improve the gameplay experience. Developers have been consistently creative with the title, especially when it comes to introducing new features and game modes.

The game also has a Creative Mode which offers a bunch of tools to take the battle royale game to the next level. It lets players build whatever they want, as long as it fits within certain parameters. This ability has allowed users to create some of the most unique creative maps in the game. So, let us take a look at some of the best Fortnite creative maps along with the creative codes.

Best Fortnite creative maps

Prison Break

The Prison Break is one of the most extensive maps in the creative mode and is a labyrinth of interlocking chambers in an ancient castle. Players start the game inside the prison, which is located at the base of the structure. It requires them to solve a number of puzzles to go through the rooms and reach the outside world. The creative code for Prison Break is - 0893-8977-9494.

Lordly Labyrinth

The Lordly Labyrinth is a massive maze. It is known as one of the best-crafted mazes in the creative mode due to its perfect layout. This versatile map is perfect for Hide and Seek and deathmatches. The creative code for entering the Lordly Labyrinth mode is - 1991-9282-9857.

Rollercoaster Escape

The Rollercoaster Escape is a combination of Escape Rooms and Parkour. It is a sequence of rooms that have been laid out across the sky. This creates a rollercoaster effect and requires players to solve a number of puzzles to proceed further. You can enter this mode using the code - 1036-8889-6703.

ATV Race

The ATV Race is an elaborately constructed map that closely resembles a race-track. It has been designed in a way that allows players to go racing with their friends and also lets players participate in time trials. The map also has multiple lanes and makes use of a bunch of traps and other tools to turn it into a chaotic experience. The entry code for ATV Race is - 1330-3984-1519.

Super Smash Bros

Super Smash Bros is the recreation of a stage from Nintendo's crossover fighting video game of the same name. The creative map offers a high level of detailing and manages to be an enjoyable facsimile of the original game. You can enjoy this creative map using the code - 9784-9942-55-46.

