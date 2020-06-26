CIV 6 Patch Notes Introduce Red Death Season 2 And Fix Game Exploits

Civilization 6 is a highly popular turn-based strategy 4X video game from Firaxis Games. The game has recently received a new update 1.04 which highlights Red Death Season 2, a brand new iteration of the PC multiplayer mode. The CIV 6 update also brings a set of unique faction abilities which will be applicable for both old and new cliques. Officials at Civilizations 6 have released the official patch notes which also implements a number of important bug fixes in the game.

CIV 6 patch notes

Here’s a look at the detailed CIV 6 patch notes:

Red Death Season 2 - Faction Unique Abilities

Aliens – Xenological Camouflage

All units will be able to make use of Xenological Camouflage to gain invisiblility.

Cultists – The Undying Eye

Cultists will begin a game using a crippled GDR. It will start damaged and won't heal or gain any experience naturally.

Borderlords – Grieving Gift

Borderlords can deploy a fake supply drop at a certain spot on the next turn. If another user deploys a supply drop, it will cause an explosion at that location.

Mutants – Radiant Personalities

Mutants that initiate a turn in the Red Death will absorb eight Radiation Charges on a single turn. They will be able to spread Red Death to other non-Red Death hexes automatically for a single Radiation Charge with one hex. Mutant units won't be affected by a mutant spread Red Death.

Pirates – Buried Treasure

Pirates will begin the game with a Treasure Map to a buried treasure location which will be reflected on their minimap. Once a pirate unit of that player gets near the treasure location, the pirate will receive a unit and a new treasure map.



Zombies - Barely Weaponized Zombies (Passive)

When someone kills a non-zombie enemy unit, it will result in more Zombie Hordes. These hordes will not face any combat penalties whenever they take damage.

Upcoming

Developers are working on updates to Maya and Gran Colombia based on feedback from players.

Exploits Fixed

Removed an ability where players were able to select multiple pantheons, generating multiple bonuses

Removed an exploit for movement points and combat strength

Removed an exploit where players were able to take advantage of free policy change post completing a civic

Removed an exploit which allowed more than one copy of the same district in a given city

New updates

If players make mad-attacks or take down all civilians to earn a diplo victory, it won't be much effective

The favour penalty has been increased on excess pollution

There is a new favour penalty for users who possess foreign capitals

Diplomatic victory resolution will now deduct 2 victory points, instead of 3

Points will be counted at the beginning of a player's turn. As such, it won't be possible to win with points that a player actually lost in the world congress

Palenque will now become a Mayan city. The city-state will be called Mitla

There are a bunch of UI changes, which includes a text-size option for chat panel, page history, and a new feature that will allow resizing the offers and inventory panels during diplomacy

Cities will display the actual production cost for units and maintenance; however, players can still find the base cost in the Civilopedia

Miscellaneous

The Play-By-Cloud functionality has been restored for all users

Several crash and performance improvements have been implemented

Additional general bug fixes and polish

Image credits: Steam Powered Store