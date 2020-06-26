CIV 6 Patch Notes Introduce Red Death Season 2 And Fix Game Exploits

Civilization 6 is a highly popular turn-based strategy 4X video game from Firaxis Games. The game has recently received a new update 1.04 which highlights Red Death Season 2, a brand new iteration of the PC multiplayer mode. The CIV 6 update also brings a set of unique faction abilities which will be applicable for both old and new cliques. Officials at Civilizations 6 have released the official patch notes which also implements a number of important bug fixes in the game.
Also Read | How To Get The Dog In Warzone: Get A Canine Companion For Mortal Support
CIV 6 patch notes
Here’s a look at the detailed CIV 6 patch notes:
Red Death Season 2 - Faction Unique Abilities
Aliens – Xenological Camouflage
- All units will be able to make use of Xenological Camouflage to gain invisiblility.
Cultists – The Undying Eye
- Cultists will begin a game using a crippled GDR. It will start damaged and won't heal or gain any experience naturally.
Borderlords – Grieving Gift
- Borderlords can deploy a fake supply drop at a certain spot on the next turn. If another user deploys a supply drop, it will cause an explosion at that location.
Mutants – Radiant Personalities
- Mutants that initiate a turn in the Red Death will absorb eight Radiation Charges on a single turn. They will be able to spread Red Death to other non-Red Death hexes automatically for a single Radiation Charge with one hex. Mutant units won't be affected by a mutant spread Red Death.
Pirates – Buried Treasure
Pirates will begin the game with a Treasure Map to a buried treasure location which will be reflected on their minimap. Once a pirate unit of that player gets near the treasure location, the pirate will receive a unit and a new treasure map.
Zombies - Barely Weaponized Zombies (Passive)
When someone kills a non-zombie enemy unit, it will result in more Zombie Hordes. These hordes will not face any combat penalties whenever they take damage.
Also Read | Where To Find Fishing Rods In Fortnite Season 3 To Ride A Loot Shark?
Upcoming
- Developers are working on updates to Maya and Gran Colombia based on feedback from players.
Exploits Fixed
- Removed an ability where players were able to select multiple pantheons, generating multiple bonuses
- Removed an exploit for movement points and combat strength
- Removed an exploit where players were able to take advantage of free policy change post completing a civic
- Removed an exploit which allowed more than one copy of the same district in a given city
Also Read | How To Get Netherite In Minecraft To Craft Stronger Tools And Weapons
New updates
- If players make mad-attacks or take down all civilians to earn a diplo victory, it won't be much effective
- The favour penalty has been increased on excess pollution
- There is a new favour penalty for users who possess foreign capitals
- Diplomatic victory resolution will now deduct 2 victory points, instead of 3
- Points will be counted at the beginning of a player's turn. As such, it won't be possible to win with points that a player actually lost in the world congress
- Palenque will now become a Mayan city. The city-state will be called Mitla
- There are a bunch of UI changes, which includes a text-size option for chat panel, page history, and a new feature that will allow resizing the offers and inventory panels during diplomacy
- Cities will display the actual production cost for units and maintenance; however, players can still find the base cost in the Civilopedia
Miscellaneous
- The Play-By-Cloud functionality has been restored for all users
- Several crash and performance improvements have been implemented
- Additional general bug fixes and polish
Also Read | CIV 6 Multiplayer Not Working: Multiplayer Faces Same Server Issues Encountered By GTA 5
Image credits: Steam Powered Store