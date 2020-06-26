Dragon Ball FighterZ Patch Notes 1.24 Make Adjustments To BP Value And Fight Mechanics

Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the most energetic games in the fighting scene right now. It features a massive roster that covers a wide range of compelling characters from the anime and manga. Developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows platforms. Developers have now rolled out a new patch update version 1.24 for the game. The latest patch brings a bunch of changes to the game, which involves performance improvements, currency adjustments and some important bug fixes.

The update has been released on all the major platforms, and the update is a sizeable one. It will roughly take 6 GB on Xbox One, 135 MB on PlayStation 4, and 4 GB on PC and Steam. The Nintendo Switch version hasn’t released yet, but it should be rolled out shortly. The update size for Switch can be identified once the update finally goes live.

Dragon Ball FighterZ patch notes

Here’s the complete patch notes for Dragon Ball FighterZ

• Made adjustments to the BP value changes in Ranked Matches.

• Fixed issues with the fighting mechanics

• Updated replay data version (replay data from the older versions cannot be played).

• Improved game performance and Stability

Its clear that the update is a very minor one, however, it isn't known if there are actually any fixes to the fighting mechanics. The game was also taken offline overnight for maintenance as the latest patch was applied. However, you can now login back to the game.

Dragon Ball Fighterz login error

A number of users have reported that they have been seeing an error code when trying to log in to the game post the recent update. Developers have now acknowledged the issue stating that they are aware of the problem where some players are encountering an error "CR732767", which is preventing them from logging in the game. They also assured users that their team is conducting an investigation in order to solve the problem. There are also some players who have been reporting server problems in PVP, however, the company is yet to address the issue.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store