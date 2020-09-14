Best Guns In COD Mobile Season 10 That You Must Check Out; See Full List

COD mobile is one of the biggest mobile gaming applications in the world. Fans from all over the world get together with their squads and pour hours and hours into the extremely fun game. COD mobile is an action, multiplayer shooter which also features the famous battle royale mode. COD mobile even takes the amazing things from the Call of Duty franchise.
COD mobile is also making strides in the competitive market and become one of the staple games for esports. Players are getting extremely competitive and the race is on to be the best in the game. To be the very best, the players need to know what are the best weapons they can include in their arsenal to give them the edge they need over the opponents.
COD is very prompt with its updates and adds new content with every new season. Every new season also gets a fresh batch of guns for the players to explore and shoot around with. To figure out the best gun for their specific play, players have to keep in mind three specific criteria: Damage, Accuracy, and Fire rate.
There cannot be one undisputed winner between all the weapons as the playstyles of every player differ, however, here is a compiled list of all the top-level weapons in COD mobile.
|Weapon
|Damage
|Accuracy
|Fire Rate
|DR-H
|71
|45
|56
|ASM-10
|60
|55
|55
|AK-47
|70
|45
|55
|Weapon
|Damage
|Accuracy
|Fire Rate
|M4LMG
|60
|60
|55
|UL736
|70
|45
|60
|Weapon
|Damage
|Accuracy
|Fire Rate
|BY-15
|98
|48
|29
|KRM-262
|98
|51
|28
|Weapon
|Damage
|Accuracy
|Fire Rate
|HG-40
|70
|60
|20
|QQ9
|40
|38
|83
Once the player has decided their weapon of choice, they are going to need a place to test it out. It is best to create a private room and test your weapons out with your friends. Here’s how you can create a private room in COD mobile:
