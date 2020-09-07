Is There Gyroscope In COD Mobile? Learn More About The Best Gyroscope Settings For COD

After the ban of PUBG in India, Call of Duty mobile has become the leading online, multiplayer, shooter action game. Fans of COD adore the game and have a certain sense of loyalty towards the game. Players are really proud of the achievements and ranks they hold in COD mobile, which also helps in getting a brief idea of the player's level of playing. It has become an extremely competitive game and is slowly making its mark in the world of E-sports. The game provides the tools for the players to customize their style of gameplay and the est of the best create a gameplay style that caters to their playing style. Players often ask "is their gyroscope in COD mobile" to use gyroscope as their main aiming method in the game.

Is there Gyroscope in COD mobile?

COD mobile is an extremely unique installment for the franchise. Not only does it bring all the franchise in one universe in the palm of the player, but also uses a touchscreen rather than the traditional joystick to play the game. The UI of the game is easy to use and can be customized completely according to the player's tastes and choices. Gyroscope is a sensor available in smartphones that helps perform actions on the screen through the movements made by the handheld device. The earth's gravitational pull is the information used by the smartphone to determine the movements on the screen. This feature is used in COD mobile to control the recoil of the guns in the game.

After turning on the gyroscope, the aiming function in COD mobile is controlled through the movements made by the handheld device. This way is difficult to get a hang of at the start but eventually, it ends up being one of the most beneficial ways to play COD mobile.

Best Gyroscope settings for COD mobile

Gyroscope settings are unique to a player and these settings may differ in use for each player these settings can be tweaked according to the player's choice. The players need to really slog it out and practice to get accustomed to the use of gyroscope in COD mobile. Here is a sum-up of the most used gyroscope sensitivity settings:

Third Person Sensitivity: 95%

FPP View Turning Sensitivity: 75%

Optics: 35%

Tactical Scope Sensitivity: 30%

3x Tactical Scope: 25%

4x Tactical Scope: 20%

Sniper Scope Sensitivity: 20%

Promo image source: Call of Duty Mobile France Twitter handle