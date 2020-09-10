Confused How To Use Spray In COD Mobile? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

COD mobile is an extremely unique installment for the franchise. Not only does it bring all the franchise in one universe in the palm of the player, but also uses a touchscreen rather than the traditional joystick to play the game. The UI of the game is easy to use and can be customized completely according to the player's tastes and choices. COD mobile is one of the most famous online mobile gaming applications. Players from all over the world are crazy about this gaming application and battle it out on a global level too. COD mobile provides other actions for its player apart from the normal shooting and exploding options, such as emoting and spray painting walls.

How to use Spray in COD mobile?

Spray painting and emoting are options provided by COD mobile for the players to use. To use these options, the player will have to equip them first and then use them. These options can be helpful while completing Call of Duty side challenges, teasing the players in the opponent team, or just for fun's sake. Here's how you can equip these options and how you can use them too in the middle of the matches.

How to Equip Spray in COD mobile?

Sprays and emotes need to be equipped beforehand in order to use it.

Players can do this through the loadout menu before the match begins.

Players need to tap on the thumbs-up icon while in the loadout menu to view the list of sprays and emotes they have acquired.

After the player has selected their choice of sprays and emotes, they need to select equip

Players can equip a total of 12 sprays and emotes in the wheel

The best options are available normally and if the player is searching for new and better options, they can consider purchasing the Call of Duty mobile battle pass, which would reward them with new sprays and emotes for every daily or weekly challenge they complete.

Players need to search for the thumbs-up icon in-game to access their sprays and emotes

The thumbs-up icon can be found on the top right corner of the screen next to the minimap

After tapping the thumbs-up icon, it should open up a wheel consisting of the emotes and sprays the player has equipped for themselves

After this, the players can point themselves to the wall or ground and use the spray as required and it will appear there

Players can only have one spray paint on the map. If they spray another one, the previous one disappears.

Promo image source: Call of Duty Mobile France Twitter handle