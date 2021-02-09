Best League Play Classes In Cold War: Unlock Your Weapon's Full Potential

The much-anticipated League Play has gone live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The competitive mode will give players an opportunity to go head-to-head against other players in their skill division. Luckily, players will also have the ability to create their own custom weapon loadouts along with using the official preset classes. So, as you get ready to dive into the competitive game mode, we bring you some of the best League Play classes that are definitely worth checking out.

Also Read | Cold War Firebase Z: How To Activate The Power And Pack A Punch?

Best League Play classes in Cold War

Here's a look at some of the best Cold War League Play classes you should try out:

AK74u class

The AK74u is one of the most popular SMGs in Cold War right now. The weapon is known for its excellent handling and superior range. Use the below loadout to maximize its speed while maintaining the accuracy.

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Spetsnaz Compensator Barrel: 9.3" Extended

9.3" Extended Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speed Grip

Spetsnaz Speed Grip Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Also Read | RDR 2 Online Red Sage Location: Where To Find The Red Rage Plant Species?

MP5 class

The MP5 is a solid alternative to the AK74u and it also gives you more control. It is clearly one of the best options when it comes to long-distance engagements. To further refine this weapon, you can use the following loadout that suits almost every playstyle.

Barrel: 9.5″ Extended Barrel

9.5″ Extended Barrel Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Muzzle Brake 9 Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Handle: Speed Tape

Speed Tape Stock: Collapsed Stock

AK47 class

The AK-47 is among the familiar assault rifles in any Call of Duty game. The weapon comes with high recoil and high damage output, however, you can always increase its potential with the right set of attachments. Here's a look at the best AK47 loadout:

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Barrel: 18.2" VDV Reinforced

18.2" VDV Reinforced Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Also Read | Weapons Not Leveling Up In Modern Warfare: How To Fix The Issue?

Krig 6

Krig 6 is a highly destructive Assault Rifle which is known for its excellent range, low recoil, and high bullet velocity. The weapon can be used to shoot down enemies from any range. However, if you are looking to level up this AR, you can do so by pairing it with the right set of attachments:

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Millstop Reflex Barrel: 16.5” Takedown

16.5” Takedown Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

Also Read | Where Is The Weapons Lab In Firebase Z? How To Solve The Dartboard Puzzle?

Image credits: Call of Duty website