Cold War Firebase Z: How To Activate The Power And Pack A Punch?

Firebase Z is the latest Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The map takes players to a whole new setting in a Vietnamese village where they witness various enemies and monstrous creatures. If you are seriously concerned about your survival on the new Zombies map, it is essential that you Pack-a-Punch your weapons. So, in this Firebase Z walkthrough, we will show you how to Pack a Punch in the latest Zombies map.

How to Pack a Punch in Firebase Z?

Players will first need to activate the power and Pack a Punch to acquire the RAI K-84 Wonder Weapon. To get started, you need to make your way to the Pack-a-Punch machine which is situated in the Atrium area. You shouldn't face much difficulty finding this machine as this is where you will spawn. But before you do that, make sure that you have activated the power.

To activate the power, you need to make your way to the Equipment Storage from the Courtyard gate. Here, you need to look for a Teleporter Transfer machine which is located upstairs. Once you are in, you need to turn on the Aether Reactors to activate the power. From the Helipad, you need to target a gate which takes you to the Motor Pool Office. Now, you need to enter the Military Command.

Firebase Z Mission Control

You will find the next Aether Reactor in Mission Control. From the Helipad, you need to go for the Open Lot and OPC. Once here, you need to charge the Aether Reactor. Next up is the one that takes you to the Barracks. Just get into the Data Center and you should be able to charge the final Reactor. Once you have activated the power and Pack-a-Punch, you can go on to grab the RAI K-84 Wonder Weapon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on the Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC platforms. Make sure that you have the latest Cold War update to try out the new Firebase Z Zombies map.

Stay tuned for more Firebase Z guide and walkthroughs

Image credits: Call of Duty website