Weapons Not Leveling Up In Modern Warfare: How To Fix The Issue?

Modern Warfare is one of the most popular Call of Duty games out there along with Black Ops Cold War and its battle royale component Warzone. And while the first-person shooter is a rather polished game from Activision, it is not impervious to bugs and glitches. Modern Warfare players have now discovered a new bug in the game where they are unable to level up their weapons during matches.

Weapons not levelling up in Modern Warfare

A number of players have been taking to social media platforms like Reddit to report that they have been having issues while trying to level up certain Modern Warfare weapons during matches. A few users also explained that they have been encountering this issue during every single match. As a result, the players couldn’t unlock the skins and attachments for such weapons.

Weapons not levelling up: How to fix the issue?

One Reddit user posted that resetting the game fixed the issue for him, but that doesn't appear to be the case for other players. Another user claimed that he has been facing the same issue, however, the game manages to record the actual progress during matches and reflects the actual XP gain after a short delay.

It is clear that the issue is widespread and not limited to a particular user. However, it should also be noted that this isn't the first time that players are facing this issue in Modern Warzone. A few months ago, players had encountered a similar issue in the game, although it was limited to the Rytec AMR sniper rifle which was introduced during Modern Warfare Season 4. At the time, Infinity Ward developer Joe Cecot had stated that it was actually a glitch which was related to the explosive rounds on the weapon. Infinity Ward is yet to open up on the current issue, however, it is likely that a permanent fix will soon be instituted with a future Modern Warfare update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms.

Image credits: Call of Duty website