RDR 2 Online Red Sage Location: Where To Find The Red Rage Plant Species?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most successful ventures by Rockstar. It’s an epic battle survival game that follows the story of Arthur Morgan. Known for its realistic and extensive open-world setting, the video game has received numerous praises for the beautiful landscapes, ice-capped mountains, and several other points of interests that you come across throughout your gameplay adventure. While there’s a lot to admire, you will often find yourself hunting for food and other items as it serves a very prominent role in the game.

Red Dead Redemption is also known for its diverse habitat and is considered home to more than 200 animal species. Interestingly, the game also features various plant species that are spread across different parts of the land. These plants can be used to craft a number of items and consumables, however, a few of them can be hard to find. The Red Sage is one such plant that can be quite difficult to obtain. Players are often tasked with finding this plant as part of the Red Dead Online Daily Challenge. So, let us show where to find Red Sage in RDR 2.

Where to find Red Sage in Red Dead Redemption 2?

You can find the Red Sage plant in the New Austin territory around Río Bravo. However, if you are looking to get the Red Sage in huge quantities, the best place would be the north end of Fort Mercer, This place is also located at Rio Bravo and is considered one of the most reliance places to obtain this plant. If you are unable to get the required quantity, you can leave and re-enter the game and head back to the same spot to find more.

This plant looks quite similar to grass and blends well with the environment. This often leaves players confused especially when spotting from a distance.

The Red Sage features little red flower and some dark green leaves. The best way to spot this plant is by activating Eagle Eye. An Eagle Eye is primarily used by players while hunting animals, however, it can also be a helpful tool for locating tiny herbs.

Image credits: Rockstar Games