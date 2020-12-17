Best MAC 10 Loadout And Attachments In Warzone; Know Details

COD Warzone is now integrated with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This means that the progressions are now going to be linked in both the games which also includes the new Battle Pass system. Players who unlock new weapons or anything in Black Ops Cold War, it will also be unlocked in Warzone and vice versa.

However, what's more interesting is that the weapons listed in the game can be unlocked enjoyed in both games without breaking any extra sweat. are making many players go crazy. Nevertheless, one of the most loved weapons in the survival game is the MAC 10 SMG. Numerous players are wondering about the best MAC 10 loadout and attachments in COD Warzone. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Best MAC 10 loadout and attachments in Call of Duty Warzone:

Warzone is one of the leading survival games which allows multiple players to enter in a single match. With so many enemies to counter, MAC 10 SMG is currently the fastest weapon in the game. So, having this new gun in Warzone with the best MAC 10 attachments will increase your chances of victory. Below is the list of the best MAC 10 loadout that you will need to for better shooting in the game.

43 Rnd Drum

SASR Jungle Grip

Millstop Reflex

Field Agent Foregrip

Wire Stock

Steady Aim Laser

How to get MAC 10 in COD Warzone?

The developers have added a new Battle Pass system wherein the MAC 10 SMG is the fastest-firing SMG at the launch of Season 1. You can unlock the MAC 10 SMG in COD Warzone by reaching level 15 in the Battle Pass system. This weapon is available in the game for free tiers, so you will not have to spend any money to get it in the survival game. So, you only need to play the game and complete challenges assigned to you to unlock the MAC 10 SMG in Warzone. A player can also easily buy MAC 10 in the Black Ops Cold War Battle Pass Bundle at the prize of 2,400 CP which gives you 20 levels.

