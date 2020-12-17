How To Get MAC 10 In Cold War? Learn How To Unlock The SMG For Free

The sequel to the first Black Ops game called the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out. And, it comes with the Split-screen multiplayer, a Zombies mode, and much more. However, what's even more interesting is that the weapons listed in the game are making many players go crazy.

Nevertheless, one of the most loved weapons in the survival game is the MAC 10 SMG. Numerous players are finding it tough to understand how to get the MAC 10 in Cold War. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to get MAC 10 in Cold War?

Unlocking MAC 10 SMG is not so hard as it seems. The developers have added a new Battle Pass system wherein the MAC 1 SMG is the fastest-firing SMG at the launch of Season 1. However, it is important to know that you can only unlock this incredible SMG rifle by reaching level 15 in the COD Black Ops Cold War Battle Pass.

Nevertheless, you might be aware that this weapon is available in the free tiers, so you will not have to spend any money to get it in the survival game. So to unlock the MAC 10 SMG in the Cold War, you need to simply play the game and complete challenges assigned to you.

But, this does not mean that you can skip all the hard work to get this awesome SMG in the game. A player can easily buy MAC 10 in the Black Ops Cold War Battle Pass Bundle at the prize of 2,400 CP which gives you 20 levels, directly unlocking the MAC-10 in the process.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now integrated with COD Warzone. This means that the progressions are now going to be linked in both the games which also includes the new Battle Pass system. Players who unlock new weapons or anything in Black Ops Cold War, it will also be unlocked in Warzone and vice versa. Similarly, unlocking the new MAC 10 SMG in any of the games will help you enjoy them in both of them.

