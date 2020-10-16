Best Valorant Crosshair Settings That You Need To Know About

Valorant is an FPS shooter game that is rising in popularity by the day. It gives the players a fresh look at the First Person Shooter game mode while also preserving the traditional feel of FPS. The game also has a lot of internal setting which the players can mess around with to make their gameplay experience better. Improving the crosshair really increases the shooting percentage of the player in the game. Players have been wondering about the best crosshair settings in Valorant.

Best Valorant Crosshair Settings

The best settings are always dependent on the player’s playing style. Improving the crosshair settings improves the overall accuracy and increases the chances of the players getting those much-wanted headshots. Here are some of the best crosshair settings in Valorant that players can try out:

Focused Shooting

General Settings

Crosshair Color: Upto the player

Outlines: OFF

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: OFF

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Fade Crosshair with Firing Error: OFF

Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: ON

Inner Lines Settings

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 6

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

Outer Lines Settings

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

Precision Shooting

General Settings

Crosshair Color: Upto the player

Outlines: ON

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: ON

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 4

Fade Crosshair with Firing Error: OFF

Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: ON

Inner Lines Settings

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 0

Inner Line Thickness: 0

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

Outer Lines Settings

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek’s crosshair settings in Valorant

General Settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Outlines: ON

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: OFF

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 1

Fade Crosshair with Firing Error: OFF

Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: ON

Inner Lines Settings

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 10

Inner Line Thickness: 4

Inner Line Offset: 6

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

Outer Lines Settings

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

