Valorant Indian Servers To Go Live With The Middle East In Act 3

Valorant is all set for it Act 3 update. The game will be getting a new map called the Icebox to the game. With the new map, a new agent called Skye will also be making an appearance in the game in Act 3. Act 3 in Valorant will also bring a new battle pass and redone the competitive system of the game. Riot Games has also told the general public that they will be working on the Indian Server for the game.

Valorant Indian Servers

Riot Games has said that they will be going live with the Indian Servers in Act 3. The Valorant Indian servers will be going live at the same time as the Middle East Servers, but the Indian Server will stay out in the Asia Pacific Shard. This was a commonly asked question by the Indian Gaming community and their question was answered by a developer from Riot Games on Reddit.

Valorant Act 3

Valorant Act 3 is almost here and it plans to bring a whole set of changes to the game. Here’s what the players can expect from Valorant Act 3:

New Map

Ice Box: An abandoned Kingdom research facility in the arctic wilderness is the next location to flex your aim and abilities. Pierce the dense snow cover as an Attacker to plant the Spike. And outplay as Defender using zip lines to reach new and dangerous heights.

The two objective sites on Icebox favor frequent skirmishes, sharp aim, and adaptive play.

Redone Competitive System

Upgrade that Act Rank Badge with the next Competitive Act

Rank queue lowered from 6 tiers to 3 tiers, for tighter matchmaking

Select your preferred server and improve your ping

Immortal+ rank outcomes are decided 100% by wins and losses

Act 3 Battle Pass

The Battlepass returns with improvements for Act III—revamped weekly mission progress for faster unlocks and additional Epilogue tiers.

Collect heads, rake in the XP, then snap on Act III exclusives like the “Chilly McFreeze” Gun Buddy to match the player’s arctic battles, the “Radianite Hazard” Player Card, and the Viper Spray that reminds you to wash your hands.

Purchase the Act III Premium Battlepass to unlock more tiers of VALORANT items like the Ruin Vandal, “Disco Ball” Gun Buddy, and the Surge Bucky (with variants!).

Weapon Skin: Singularity

Singularity exists in a far future, vast in its journey from the beyond. Powerful, abstract, and mysterious. None know where it came from or how it came to be.

Harness its unstable force on the Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Ares, and Melee when you buy the Singularity bundle.

Gun Buddy: Welcome, Middle East, and North Africa

More (low ping) challengers to the Radiant throne have arrived from the Middle East and North Africa.

The Dallah Gun Buddy will appear in your accounts at the end of October.

New Agent: Skye

