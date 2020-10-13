Valorant Indian Servers To Go Live With The Middle East In Act 3

Valorant is all set for it Act 3 update. The game will be getting a new map called the Icebox to the game. With the new map, a new agent called Skye will also be making an appearance in the game in Act 3. Act 3 in Valorant will also bring a new battle pass and redone the competitive system of the game. Riot Games has also told the general public that they will be working on the Indian Server for the game.
Riot Games has said that they will be going live with the Indian Servers in Act 3. The Valorant Indian servers will be going live at the same time as the Middle East Servers, but the Indian Server will stay out in the Asia Pacific Shard. This was a commonly asked question by the Indian Gaming community and their question was answered by a developer from Riot Games on Reddit.
The ping goes down & the connection stays up.— VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 12, 2020
Dedicated servers come to the Middle East tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8pvan7nK2A
Valorant Act 3 is almost here and it plans to bring a whole set of changes to the game. Here’s what the players can expect from Valorant Act 3:
That's a wrap on Act II. Who's ready for tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/YmwAyBQfTL— VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 12, 2020
