Valorant Battle Pass Purchase Failed: What Is Causing The Issue And How To Fix It?

The official Valorant patch update 1.10 has been officially released, which introduces fans to the new Valorant Act 3 season. As part of the update, developers have also implemented a number of changes to the free-to-play FPS title which includes competitive matchmaking, a new map, an improved Deathmatch game mode, and a brand new battle pass. The new Valorant Act 3 update also brings a number of important quality of life updates, along with a few bug fixes. However, players in the NA/LATAM/BR regions who have updated the latest patch update are now encountering an error that is not allowing them to complete their Battle Pass purchase.

Valorant Battle Pass Purchase Failed

Several users have taken to social media to report the bug which is preventing them from purchasing the new Battle Pass and unlock the new skin line. Here are a few Twitter reports from fans:

I keep getting “purchase failed” when I try to buy the battle pass. Are you aware of this issue and will fix it? Plz and thx! — Dawson (@Dawsonm232) October 13, 2020

@PlayVALORANT I bought points for the battle pass but when I try and purchase the battle pass it says “purchased failed” and it keeps saying it but I have the points — Hazard Trapz (@HazardTrapz) October 13, 2020

I try to get the battle pass but it say purchase failed ☹️ I’m not sure if it’s with the sever or... — colon_cancer69 (@rbarnesxxx) October 13, 2020

Valorant Battle Pass Purchase Failed - How to fix the issue?

The 'Valorant Battle Pass Purchase Failed' bug is from the developer's end which means that your only choice is to sit back and wait until the issue is resolved. The developer team has confirmed that they are aware of the issue and that a fix is being worked on to allow players to complete their Battle Pass purchase.

We're aware of issues with purchasing not working in NA/LATAM/BR regions—working on a fix, hopefully soon. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 13, 2020

The developers haven't provided a time frame on when the issue could be resolved, but it's likely that a hotfix will soon be deployed. You can also keep an eye on the official Play Valorant page on Twitter for all the latest updates. In the meantime, players can also check for the latest patch updates on the game client.

Valorant Battle Pass price

Valorant Act 3 is the third and final Act of the Valorant Episode 1. The new Battle Pass brings an array of new skins, cosmetics and exclusive weapons that players can unlock. Players can get the Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass by spending 1,000 Valorant Points. This means that you will need to spend approximately $10 for your next Battle Pass.

