Best Warzone Loadout: Choose Your Loadout From Warzone Season 6's Best Guns

The makers of Warzone recently launched their Season 6, and a number of new features have been added to the game. A set of new guns and loadouts have been introduced to COD Warzone. The players thus have been asking about the best Warzone loadout to use. This question can be a difficult one as the loadout depends on specific gameplay. But we have still listed out some of the best guns in Warzone season 6. Read more to know about best Warzone loadout Season 6.
Best Warzone loadout in Season 6
The players have been asking about the best warzone loadout to use. It depends on the type of gameplay you have. For example, a fully loaded Finn might not be useful for long-distance shootouts but on the other hand in close combat, that gun can be extremely lethal. With the ample amounts of bullets available in a round, the players can spray bullets at their opponents. Players can even use other guns like Fal, which can be highly useful because of their high accuracy and range. The gun is even lighter giving the players a lot more mobility than the huge guns like Finn. Here are some of the best loadouts in Warzone:
Some popular Warzone Season 6 guns and loadout
- Primary weapon: Grau 5.56
- Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel – Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
- Laser – Tac Laser, Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition – 60 Round Mag
- Barrel – Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Underbarrel – Merc Foregrip
- Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape
- Ammunition – 45 Round Mag
- Perk – Sleight of Hand
- Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel – Corvus Custom Marksman
- Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Ammunition – 60 Round Mags
- Underbarrel- Commando Foregrip
- Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel- Singuard Custom 27.6″
- Laser – Tac Laser
- Optic – Variable Zoom Scope
- Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape
- Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel –XRK Marksman
- Optic – VLK 3.0x Optic
- Ammunition – 30 Round Mags
- Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip
- Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Rare Grip–Stippled Grip Tape
- Optic – Tac Laser
- Ammunition – 45 Round Mags
- Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip
- Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Barrel – VLK 105mm Sova
- Optic- G.I. Mini Reflex
- Laser – 5mW Laser
- Ammunition – 30 round mags
- Underbarrel- Merc ForegripMerc Foregrip
- Primary weapon: Bruen MK9 LMG
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”
- Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 round mags
- Secondary Weapon: The Cover-Up
- Muzzle - Monolithic Integral Suppress
- Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip
- Laser - 5 MW Laser
- Ammunition - 45 round mags
- Rare Grip - Stippeled Grip Tape
(All images have been taken from Call Of Duty's official website)
