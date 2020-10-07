Best Warzone Loadout: Choose Your Loadout From Warzone Season 6's Best Guns

The makers of Warzone recently launched their Season 6, and a number of new features have been added to the game. A set of new guns and loadouts have been introduced to COD Warzone. The players thus have been asking about the best Warzone loadout to use. This question can be a difficult one as the loadout depends on specific gameplay. But we have still listed out some of the best guns in Warzone season 6. Read more to know about best Warzone loadout Season 6.

Best Warzone loadout in Season 6

The players have been asking about the best warzone loadout to use. It depends on the type of gameplay you have. For example, a fully loaded Finn might not be useful for long-distance shootouts but on the other hand in close combat, that gun can be extremely lethal. With the ample amounts of bullets available in a round, the players can spray bullets at their opponents. Players can even use other guns like Fal, which can be highly useful because of their high accuracy and range. The gun is even lighter giving the players a lot more mobility than the huge guns like Finn. Here are some of the best loadouts in Warzone:

Some popular Warzone Season 6 guns and loadout

Primary weapon: Grau 5.56

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Laser – Tac Laser, Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip Ammunition – 60 Round Mag

Secondary weapon: MP5

Barrel – Monolithic Integral Suppressor Underbarrel – Merc Foregrip Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape Ammunition – 45 Round Mag Perk – Sleight of Hand

Primary weapon: M4A1

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – Corvus Custom Marksman Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight Ammunition – 60 Round Mags Underbarrel- Commando Foregrip

Secondary weapon: Kar98K

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel- Singuard Custom 27.6″ Laser – Tac Laser Optic – Variable Zoom Scope Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape

Primary weapon: Fal

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel –XRK Marksman Optic – VLK 3.0x Optic Ammunition – 30 Round Mags Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip

Secondary weapon: MP5

Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor Rare Grip–Stippled Grip Tape Optic – Tac Laser Ammunition – 45 Round Mags Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip

Primary weapon: AS VAL

Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor Barrel – VLK 105mm Sova Optic- G.I. Mini Reflex Laser – 5mW Laser Ammunition – 30 round mags Underbarrel- Merc ForegripMerc Foregrip

Primary weapon: Bruen MK9 LMG

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8” Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 round mags

Secondary Weapon: The Cover-Up

Muzzle - Monolithic Integral Suppress Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip Laser - 5 MW Laser Ammunition - 45 round mags Rare Grip - Stippeled Grip Tape

(All images have been taken from Call Of Duty's official website)

