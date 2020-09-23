Call Of Duty Warzone Season 6 Release Date: When Is The Upcoming Update Being Released?

Call of Duty has been one of the most successful games released by Activision. The makers introduced a new battle royale game called Call Of Duty Warzone. The players have been extremely excited to play the game and are even curious to know any details about the upcoming updates. They have been talking about the upcoming Season 6 of COD Warzone since a long time now. Read more to know about Season 6 of COD Warzone.

Details about Call Of Duty's upcoming season 6

Take to the tunnels.



Farah and Nikolai bring the fight underground for Season Six of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone on September 29.

A number of people have been curious to know about the upcoming additions in COD Warzone. The makers have confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is going to be released on September 29, 2020. This makes the gaming community certainly excited to see some changes to the game. Makers have also released a trailer for COD Season 6 which features Farah and Nikolai trying to fight the enemy forces in what appear to be subway tunnels. This might give the plates a confirmation about the popular rumour that said that makers are adding a subway system in Call Of Duty Warzone’s Verdansk map. Call Of Duty even shared a tweet about the same and captioned it with, “Take to the tunnels. Farah and Nikolai bring the fight underground for Season Six of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone on September 29.”

Price called in some friends.



Get Farah and Nikolai on your side when you pick up the Season Six Battle Pass for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone.



More intel here: https://t.co/p4oEy0gEPm pic.twitter.com/TEHvDdxrSc — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 22, 2020

More about Call Of Duty Warzone

One of the most popular games of COD gaming series is Call Of Duty Warzone. Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The makers recently released a new update and introduced a new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins to the game It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

COD Warzone Rumble was one of the most played game modes but it was suddenly scrapped form the game. The 50vs50 mode was certainly amongst the fan favourites which makes the players wonder what happened to it. This is done because of the regular playlist updates which help to create a healthy player base for every playlist. Thus there might be a possibility that this mode might be brought back again. Making a 50 on 50 Team Deathmatch mode int he game had certainly attracted a number of players to it. If the makers realise its popularity they might even make it one of their permanent game modes too. But nothing has been announced till now.

