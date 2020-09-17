Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha To Give Players Free Access To Multiplayer Gaming

Call Of Duty has announced their latest gaming called Balck Ops Cold war. The makers have now announced a Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha version to be released before November 13, 2020. The players want to know a lot of other information about the game. Thus we have picked up those questions and answered them right here. Read more to know about Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha.

Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha goes live

The makers have confirmed that the players will get to experience Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha before its release date. They have announced that Cold War Alpha version is going to go live before its original version his the stores. The players are certainly excited to know about this. Sony has managed to crack a great deal with the makers of Call Of Duty, Activision which gives the players an additional month of gameplay before Cold War Alpha’s release date. The Alpha version of the game will allow its players to play Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha’s multiplayer mode. This was announced on the latest live event help by Sony for the launch of their new PS5. A number of other games were also announced during the same event.

Cold War Alpha release date: How to Download Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha?

Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha will be available to play on PS4 from the September 18 till September 20. The players will get to experience some new game modes such as 6v6 modes and the 12v12 Combined Arms. This is an Open Alpha game so players will not need to buy the game. But to access this game after September 20, they will need to pre-order the game which will give the players access to Call Of Duty Cold War. Players are also asking how to download the game. It is going to be available od PS store so the players can directly add it to their library. The makers have announced that the players can begin pre-loading the game on Thursday, September 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The open Alpha version of Cold War will be around 25 GB.

More about Call Of Duty Cold War

The makers of Call Of Duty recently released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

