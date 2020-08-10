Best Weapons In Horizon Zero Dawn That You Need To Know About

Horizon Zero Dawn has been one of the most popular games of the PS4 series. It is a PS exclusive game and has been acclaimed for its unique storyline and clean graphics. A number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the game and things related to it. Read on to know more about Horizon Zero Dawn.
Also Read | Horizon Zero Dawn Price Increased As People Abused VPNs To Buy It For Cheap
Also Read | 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Celebrates Book Launch At San Diego Comic-Con 2020, Reveals New Cover
Due to the popularity of the game, a number of people have been playing the game and have also brought in some doubts. A number of players want to know about the best weapons in Horizon Zero Dawn. We have picked up these questions and have answered the questions that have been creating much buzz amongst the gaming community. Here are the most powerful weapons in Horizon Zero Dawn.
Also Read | Apple Shines In Pandemic With $2 Trillion Value On Horizon
The makers recently announced the new game, Horizon The Forbidden West to be released for the next generation consoles. Similarly, other games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, and Sackboy A Big Adventure were also announced to be released soon.
The new Horizon game will also be released for the older generation gaming consoles. Currently, the gaming community is waiting for the next generation consoles to be released soon. Here are some details about PS5.
A number of gamers have also been asking about the upcoming PS5. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and it suggests that the price could range anywhere around $500 for the blu-ray drive version and $450 for the All Digital edition. That takes it to â‚¹ 37,300 and â‚¹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted.
But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this is not the price that PS 5 should be judged on. This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about â‚¹24,000 when converted directly.
Also Read | Horizon Zero Dawn Power Cell Locations: Spot These Locations Of The Full Map
Also Read | Horizon Zero Dawn Crashing On PC: How To Troubleshoot The Issue?