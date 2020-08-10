Best Weapons In Horizon Zero Dawn That You Need To Know About

Horizon Zero Dawn has been one of the most popular games of the PS4 series. It is a PS exclusive game and has been acclaimed for its unique storyline and clean graphics. A number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the game and things related to it. Read on to know more about Horizon Zero Dawn.

Also Read | Horizon Zero Dawn Price Increased As People Abused VPNs To Buy It For Cheap

Also Read | 'Horizon Zero Dawn' Celebrates Book Launch At San Diego Comic-Con 2020, Reveals New Cover

Best weapons in Horizon Zero Dawn

Due to the popularity of the game, a number of people have been playing the game and have also brought in some doubts. A number of players want to know about the best weapons in Horizon Zero Dawn. We have picked up these questions and have answered the questions that have been creating much buzz amongst the gaming community. Here are the most powerful weapons in Horizon Zero Dawn.

1. Improved Stormslinger

Image Source: Poxo YouTube

Shoots, damaging bolts of electricity

High volumes of damage

Shock affects the machines

2. Lodge War Bow:

Image Source: Poxo YouTube

Higher amounts of elemental damage

Similar to shadow war bow but does slightly higher damage

3. Improved Icerail:

Image Source: Poxo YouTube

Delivers ice damage through an ice thrower

Freezes enemies and high amount of elemental damage

Extremely effective

4. Lodge Blast Sling:

Image Source: Poxo YouTube

Has additional proximity bombs

Higher amounts of focused damage

5. Lodge Ropecaster:

Image Source: Poxo YouTube

Great handling and additional mod slots for added effects

Accessible to much larger enemies

Also Read | Apple Shines In Pandemic With $2 Trillion Value On Horizon

More about upcoming Horizon game

The makers recently announced the new game, Horizon The Forbidden West to be released for the next generation consoles. Similarly, other games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, and Sackboy A Big Adventure were also announced to be released soon.

The new Horizon game will also be released for the older generation gaming consoles. Currently, the gaming community is waiting for the next generation consoles to be released soon. Here are some details about PS5.

A number of gamers have also been asking about the upcoming PS5. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and it suggests that the price could range anywhere around $500 for the blu-ray drive version and $450 for the All Digital edition. That takes it to â‚¹ 37,300 and â‚¹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted.

But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this is not the price that PS 5 should be judged on. This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about â‚¹24,000 when converted directly.

Also Read | Horizon Zero Dawn Power Cell Locations: Spot These Locations Of The Full Map

Also Read | Horizon Zero Dawn Crashing On PC: How To Troubleshoot The Issue?