Horizon Zero Dawn Crashing On PC: How To Troubleshoot The Issue?

Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn finally made its debut on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store earlier this month after being exclusively available on the PlayStation 4. The game received a decent response upon release, however, it also came with its fair share of problems.

Horizon Zero Dawn crashing on PC

There have been numerous reports from players who are running into a bunch of technical issues when trying to play the video game. This involves constant crashes, inconsistent framerates, stuttering and more such problems. Here are a few reports from players who have been encountering issues with the title:

Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC is such a glorious experience.



Now if it didn't crash every hour it would be perfect. — Alex (@Metal3x_) August 9, 2020

Has anyone else been having crash issues with Horizon Zero Dawn? It keeps crashing and I dont know why or how to fix it — ₩₳ⱤⱠØ₵₭_Ⱬ₳ (@_Warlock_ZA) August 8, 2020

Glad to see I’m not the only one with crash problems HAHA. Horizon Zero Dawn on PC day 1 is a failure. FIX IT! @Guerrilla — Ҝamaяul Aяiffiи ⓭ (@1tscall3dkarma) August 8, 2020

Guerrilla Interactive recently released a statement to acknowledge the issues faced by users on PC platforms. The report stated that they have been monitoring the different social media channels and that they are aware of the issues plaguing the video game on the PC platform. Developers also assured fans that they are investigating the user reports on high priority.

How to fix frequent crashes and stuttering?

Several gamers on PC have been sharing their own troubleshooting ways to avoid frequent crashes and improve the gameplay experience. One of the suggested ways to fix the issue is by shutting down all the unwanted apps running in the background. A few users also suggested switching to the full-screen mode from game settings instead of playing in windowed mode to fix stuttering issues and give it a quick performance boost. Others also claimed that adjusting the graphics to lower levels and updating the drivers can fix the lag issues. However, it should be noted that the issue is from the developer's end and that these steps will likely not prevent the issue but only offer temporary relief until a hotfix is implemented by the company.

Horizon: Zero Dawn has turned to be one of the biggest game launches this month, attracting a massive following within just a few days of release. And while the PlayStation 4 to PC port may not have gone as expected, it is likely that the issues will soon be fixed by developer with a patch update.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store