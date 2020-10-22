Where Are The Witch Brooms In Fortnite? How To Complete The Witch Brooms Challenge?

Fortnite is celebrating its annual Halloween-themed Fortnitemares event that introduces fans to a range of special challenges. The Fortnitemares challenges are live on all platforms and allow gamers to earn plenty of exciting rewards. While there are many unique challenges available with the latest event, one of the first challenges requires players to grab one of the Witch Brooms in Fortnite and travel 100 meters.

The Witch Broom challenge obviously sounds pretty straightforward, however, players may actually have a hard time locating the Witch Brooms on the Fortnite map. This is because there aren't many Fortnite Broom locations on the map. You should also note that there will be a large number of players trying to grab these Broomsticks, so be sure get a hold of one as quick as you can. So, if you are one of the players having issues finding the Witch Brooms in Fortnite, here's where you can find one.

Where are the Witch Brooms in Fortnite?

All you need to do is head over to the northwest of Lazy Lake which is close to the gas station. The red circle indicates exactly where you need to land on the map to grab a Broomstick.

Image credits: Epic Games

You can easily find these broomsticks inside the wooden barrels found in the area. All you need to do is grab the item and put in in your inventory. Once in your inventory, it can be easily enabled. In case you are unable to find a Witch Broom at the above location, you can also try finding one by going northwest of Salty Springs.

Once you have grabbed a Witch Broom, you simply need to hop onto it and launch yourself into the air. To successfully complete the challenge, just ride the broom for 100 meters until the challenge is completed.

The Fortnitemares challenges are live in the battle royale game right now and it is set to run until November 3, 2020. The event will be available in-game across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and Windows PC.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood | YouTube