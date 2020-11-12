AC Valhalla Guide: Here Are All The Flyting Answers From The New Ubisoft Release

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Flyting answers. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Flyting answers.

AC Valhalla Flyting answers

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know about the AC Valhalla Flyting answers. But if you still have not been able to figure out AC Valhalla Flyting answers, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Valhalla guide and some easy hacks for this new game. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Flyting answers.

Jungulf, Repton:

“O, to beat such a braggart will surely be fun.”

“You’re a weakling, a milksop, a cadger, a louse.”

“Your pride is appalling, and your rhyming is worse.”

Chadwick, Northwic:

“Then you’re speaking to fools, and their knowledge is flawed.”

“And they’re sorely mistaken, I’m known for my might.”

“Then you’ve surely misheard them, my wit is immense.”

Augusta, Lunden:

“You’re the picture of elegance, beauty, and grace.”

“O, your valor’s the subject of story and song.”

“It is truly a pleasure, my partner’s sublime.”

Lady Ellette, Colcestre:

“For they put all who hear them to sleep.”

“I’ll defeat you and banish all doubt.”

“Lend a salve, for your words make me ill.”

Fergal, Grantebridge:

Ove, Quatford:

“And your thick little skull’s fit for grinding my axe on.”

“Test your might against mine and we’ll see how you do.”

Stigr, Hemthorpe:

“With words I’ll ensnare you and put you to bed.”

“I’m as good with my lips as I am with my tongue.”

“While I doubt you can take me, I’ll give you a go.”

Hogg, Oxeneforda:

“O, you’re barely an insect, a fly that I’ll swat.”

“You’re possessed of a baldness that’s scared of your hair.”

“You’ve the brains of a donkey, to challenge a Norse.”

Alvis in Fornburg

“I'll recall what you're taught ere I enter the fray”

“Then I'll tell you you've nothing inside of your skull”

“I will flyt you with flourish and best you with flair”

Manning, Fighter of Wolves

“What you make up in muscles, you lack in spine”

“Perfectly placed to give children a scare”

“You're like your arms, incredibly thick”

More about Assassin's Creed

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass contains two epic expansions and a bonus quest.



In addition, Free Seasonal Content will also be available for all players, including events, new game modes, and much more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 20, 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

