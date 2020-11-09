How Many People Play Overwatch? Here's More About The Blizzard Entertainment Release

Overwatch is a popular multiplayer FPP shooting game that has gained a lot of attention online. This is because of the total amount of players the game is bringing in every day. A number of players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. So to help them out, we have decided to answer some of those questions. Read more about Overwatch.

How many people play Overwatch?

Overwatch is one of the most popular free to play games currently. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They want to know answers to questions like how many people play Overwatch. So let’s take a deep dive into the number of daily users on Overwatch.

According to Statista, Overwatch had managed to bring in over 40 million players in the year 2018. The game is getting more popularity day by day and the makers have also been piling a lot of money on the same. Overwatch players are also known for participating in a number of esports games. This is because of the huge amount of prizes including less than two million U.S. dollars in 2016 but it was increased to 6.59 million U.S. dollars by 2018. According to the prize pool size, Overwatch was the sixth most popular eSports game worldwide in 2018. Their most successful year was 2016 where they managed to collect a record revenue of almost 2.5 billion U.S. dollars.

More about Overwatch

“Overwatch isn’t just what I work on; it’s also kind of where I grew up.”



Explore what it's like to work on Overwatch's iconic heroes and enemies in a deep-dive with Overwatch concept artists Daryl Tan and Qiu Fang.



📖: https://t.co/ttScsR7yma pic.twitter.com/blh0RJFp9k — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 19, 2020

Makers had just released their Halloween event that gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. They had introduced special Halloween events like JUNKENSTEIN’S REVENGE and JUNKENSTEIN’S ENDLESS to their game. The game is extremely popular for their skins as each player gets more than 30 characters to choose. This has not been seen in other popular games like COD and Fortnite. The game has been developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment and is often described as a “hero shooter” game. The game was initially released just for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows in 2016. In 2019 makers decided to take a step ahead and add it to Nintendo Switch too.

