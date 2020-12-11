Bloxburg Christmas Update: All New Features Including Snowman, Sledding And More

Bloxburg is a popular role-playing game that has been developed in Roblox. The players have recently been asking about the new Bloxburg Chrismas Update. So to hel them out, we have listed all the new changes that have been made to the game. Because of this Bloxburg Chrismas Update, the players are trying to find snowman in Bloxburg and sledding in Bloxburg. Read more to know about Bloxburg Chrismas Update.

Bloxburg Chrismas Update

Version 0.9.3 (2020)

Winter is here and Bloxburg is now covered in snow!

Added winter and Christmas themed decoration, furniture and food!

Added Tom’s Tree Lot and Santa Photo-Op.

Added Sno-Tek Snowmobile.

Added chimneys.

Added ability to build snowmen and throw snowballs.

Added ability to place some objects on roof wall sections.

Added ability to freely place banners, garlands and string lights between two points with Advanced Placement gamepass.

Added ice skating and sledding.

Minor build mode improvements.

Major bug fixes.

Version 0.8.2 (2019)

Winter is here! Bloxburg is now covered in snow.

Added winter and Christmas themed decorations, furniture and food.

Added sledding.

Added ability to rent your own personal neighborhoods (similar to private servers) with up to 50 players.

Added interact tooltip toggle setting.

New items added to the game with Bloxburg Chrismas Update

Mini Holiday Tree

Nutcracker

Bare Icicle Tree

Bare Illuminated Tree

Reindeer

Star

Jumbo Nutcracker

Light Up Reindeer

Bare Snowflake Tree

Presents

More about Roblox

Roblox is a popular gaming platform created by Roblox Corporation. This a basically a platform to create and play games that have been designed by the users. It was founded in the year 2004 by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel. It is available for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Android, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, Classic Mac OS. Since 2010, the gaming platform has gained the mainstream popularity that it deserved. After the pandemic, Roblox players have just been multiplying, taking the gaming platform to another level. The game is also popular for hosting some real-life and virtual events. They hosted events like BloxCon, which was a convention for ordinary players on the platform. Just like their Halloween themed update, the game provided the players with annual Easter egg hunts and engages in events to promote films, such as ones held for Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman. Roblox also hosts an annual event called the Bloxy Awards. This is basically a ceremony that also acts like as a fundraiser. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2020 edition of the Bloxy Awards took place virtually on the platform and brought a huge number of viewers from all over the globe.

