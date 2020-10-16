Roblox Error Code 529: Why Are You Seeing This Error Code And What's The Fix?

Roblox is one of the most popular online game services that allows users from around the world to program video games and play titles developed by other users on the platform. The user-generated gaming platform offers a wide selection of video game titles across multiple categories which users can choose to play in groups or solo. It also offers a bunch of other additional features such as the chat service, making things much more exciting.

However, there are instances where you're greeted with some error code which may seem completely ambiguous. And while there are many such error messages that you may encounter while playing your favourite game or logging in to the platform, Roblox Error 529 is one of the most widespread error codes that has recently plagued the platform.

Also Read | 200+ Roblox Usernames: A List Of Cool, Aesthetic, Cute & More Usernames

What is Roblox error code 529?

Roblox error code 529 represents an Http error which instructs the user to shut down the game client and try again. The platform generally displays this error when the company servers are experiencing any issue or undergoing maintenance. The issue may also have something to do with a poor internet connection which can be easily fixed. However, you can also try a number of workable solutions to try and fix the error.

Also Read | How To Increase FPS In Roblox For A Smooth And Lag-free Gameplay?

Error code 529 fix

Re log in to Roblox

One of the easiest ways to troubleshoot error code 529 is by logging out of your account and logging back in.

Also Read | How To Mute Players In Roblox Without Having To Leave The Game?

Use a Roblox client

Another reason you may run into this error is that you are using the web-based version of the platform. While it is completely safe to use the web version, it is generally more prone to these error messages or any such issues that you may encounter. Therefore, it is suggested that you download the Roblox app for your platform. You can get the Roblox client across all major platforms.

If you have tried the above steps and you are still facing the error, it is mostly because the issue is from the company's end. This means that your only choice is to wait until a hotfix is deployed.

Also Read | PS4 Update 8.00 Problems: Should You Really Update To Latest Firmware?

Image credits: Robox