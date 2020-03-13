Destiny 2 Gambit Crashing? Bungie Is Working To Fix The Issue

Every new season of Destiny 2 seems to be coming out with a number of bugs with it, even though Bungie continues to work to gid rid of a whole bunch of other issues with the seasonal updates. The game was earlier faced with an issue which had to do with the requirements being incorrect for upgrading a part of the Season of the Worthy's new activities, the Seraph Bunkers.

Is Destiny 2 Gambit crashing?

It now appears that the game is starting to kick users out of Gambit matches without any reason. Another issue is that players are also finding themselves winning the game when the other team suddenly disconnects.

It seems that this new issue is related to levelling up a season pass while you are in a Gambit match. If a player levels up in the game, other players automatically get disconnected from the match, reported by a few players. The glitch results in an instant victory or an instant loss.

Bungie also shared a tweet on March 12 and assured players that it is investigating the problem. And while the issue may sound like a frustrating one, certain reports claim that it does not happen in all the Gambit matches.

We are investigating an issue causing crashes in Gambit and Gambit Prime.



Players experiencing other issues should report to the #Help forum: https://t.co/cOAIctERNC — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 12, 2020

In addition, Bungie has also informed users that it is disabling the disconnect penalty on Gambit matches.

For the time being, we've disabled restrictions for disconnections in Gambit.



We're still in the process of assessing how frequently this occurs, so please report to the Help forum and let us know what your experience is like. https://t.co/NcBSfWw9Ct — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) March 12, 2020

Apart from this, Bungie is running down a number of other known issues in the Season of the Worthy. Bungie has acknowledged that it is aware of the crashes in the Shattered Throne dungeon from the Forsaken expansion. It has also said that the earlier issue, at least, will be fixed in time for the Trials of Osiris multiplayer event which will begin starting Friday, March 13.

Image credits: YouTube | destinygame