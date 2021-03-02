Bravely Default 2 True Ending: Know More About The True From The Evil One

Bravely Default 2 has been launched and the fans are certainly loving it. They have recently been trying to clear some doubts about their games. To help these players out, we have managed to answer some of their questions about the game. Read more about Bravely Default 2.

Bravely Default 2 true ending

The players have recently been asking about Bravely Default 2 true ending. This is because the game has multiple endings and the players want to know which one os the true ending. The ending of the game involves the players to defeat Boss: The Evil One (larva). It will not be easy to defeat this boss as it has an HP of 150,000. The players can use Fire, Bug attacks for this boss. After bringing the HP to about 10%, the boss will reveal is true form. Defeating The Evil One (pupa) boss will complete the game. Then you will need to take the Altar of Darkness route in this chapter to begin the final boss fight. To help you guys, we have managed to list a Youtube video about Bravely Default 2 true ending.We have also listed all the list of characters that are available in the game.

Seth: A young seafarer who, was saved by power of the Crystals from an unseasonal storm.

Gloria: The princess of the lost kingdom of Musa. She has set out her quest to restore the Crystals to their rightful place.

Elvis: A scholar from Wiswald. He is trying to decipher the secrets of a book that was given to him by his mentor.

Adelle: A skilled mercenary that was employed by Elvis to accompany him on is quest.

More about Bravely Default 2

Bravely Default 2 is a popular role-playing video game that has been developed by Claytechworks for Nintendo Switch. Initially, the game was published by Square Enix in Japan but Nintendo has taken over the release in the Western territories. It was launched worldwide on February 26, 2021, and it happens to be the third game of the Bravely series. Even though it is Bravely Default 2 is an addition to the series, it features a completely new story and a cast of characters. The game is set in a new world named Excillant which has been divided into five different kingdoms. Initially, the game was announced for Nintendo Switch at The Game Awards in December 2019. The game has received a great response from the fans as well as the game critics.

Destructoid: 8/10

Game Informer: 8/10

GameSpot: 6/10[15]

GamesRadar+: 5/5

IGN: 8/10

Nintendo Life: 8/10

