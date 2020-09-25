Fortnite Week 5 XP Coins: All XP Coin Locations On The Fortnite Map

Fortnite weekly challenges for Chapter 2, Season 4 are finally live in the game. These weekly challenges in Fortnite serve the perfect opportunity for Season 4 Battle Pass owners to earn a variety of rewards and boost their battle pass by completing a number of challenges. However, another interesting way to level up your Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass is by collecting different XP coins that are scattered across the Fortnite map. The latest batch of XP coins is live right now and ready to be collected.

Also Read | Trump Administration Could Ban Fortnite And League Of Legends In The US?

The Fortnite XP coins show up on the map every week in a number of different colours. These include gold, purple, green, and blue. The gold XP coins were recently introduced in Fortnite and there is one that can be collected this week as well. However, you should note that the gold coins may appear quite smaller at times and therefore it can be a bit difficult to spot them. Nonetheless, if you are aware of their exact location, it will be significantly easier for you to grab them. So let's take a look at where you can find all XP coins in Week 5.

Also Read | Drive A Car From Slurpy Swamp To Catty Corner: Fortnite Week 5 Challenge

Fortnite Week 5 XP coins

There are a total of 10 XP coins that you can collect this week. To grab all the XP coins in week 5, you will need to land at the locations marked on the map below.

Image credits: Epic Games

Also Read | Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 Challenges Leaked: When Do They Come In The Game?

Gold XP coin location

Doom's Domain (in a truck)

Purple XP Coins locations

Doom's Domain

Near Lazy Lake

Green XP Coins locations

Above Weeping Woods

Above Doom's Domain

Dirty Docks

Stack Shack

Blue XP Coins locations

Below Sweaty Sands.

Above Craggy Cliffs

Above Retail Row

Along with collecting the XP coins this week, players should also complete the Fortnite Week 5 challenges to earn a decent amount of XP. Completing a single challenge will offer 25,000 XP to players. There is also one challenge that will grant 50,000 XP this week. Players can collect the XP coins and complete the weekly challenge across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android platforms.

Also Read | What Are Gatherers In Fortnite Season 4, Week 4? How To Find Them On The Map?

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube