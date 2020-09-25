Eliminations At Dirty Docks: Fortnite Season 4, Week 5 Challenge

Fortnite has returned with the next set of Fortnite weekly challenges for Week 5 of Chapter 2, Season 4. The latest challenges will allow Season 4 Battle Pass holders to level up and earn all the exciting rewards this week. One of the challenges in Week 5 tasks players with securing eliminations at the Dirty Docks. The challenge is fairly straightforward and it will only take a few minutes to complete the challenge So, let us quickly show you how you can complete the challenge.

Fortnite Week 5: Eliminations at Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks location

To complete the challenge, you will first need to head over to Dirty Docks. It is a named POI which is located to the south of Steamy Stacks, and southeast of Frenzy Farm. Here is exactly where you need to land on the Fortnite map to reach Dirty Docks.

Image credits: Perfect Score | YouTube

After reaching the above location, you will need to get three eliminations at the location to complete the challenge. Make sure that you are equipped with the right weapons to take down the enemies. Once you eliminate three enemies, the challenge will be completed and you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP. If you are having difficulty finding enemies at the Dirty Docks, you can check out the video embedded below. The video shows you the exact locations where you can find all the enemies.

The latest Fortnite challenges are available across all major platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android platforms. Completing the Fortnite weekly challenges give players an opportunity to earn plenty of XP and progress through the season.

To find the Fortnite Season 4, Week 5 challenges, you simply need to head over to the Battle Pass tab in the game and you should find the Fortnite Challenge Table. From here, you can click on the challenges and start completing them. Apart from the weekly challenges, players will also be able to collect a variety of Fortnite Week 5 XP coins.

Image credits: Perfect Score | YouTube