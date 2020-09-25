Drive A Car From Slurpy Swamp To Catty Corner: Fortnite Week 5 Challenge

Epic Games has rolled out the next batch of Fortnite weekly challenges for Season 4, Week 5. For players who have purchased the Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass, they will be able to level up and earn all the exciting rewards by completing the latest challenges this week. One of the challenges in Week 5 asks players to drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner within four minutes without getting out. So, let us show you how you can easily complete this challenge.

Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes

Needless to say, the first thing you need to do is get inside a car and make sure that it has enough fuel. We recommend that before you proceed to complete the challenge, head over to Slurpy Swamp to get your vehicle refilled at the gas station. The gas station is located towards the north of Slurpy Swamp and you will see a few fuel cans outside once you reach the location.

How to complete the challenge?

Fuel up the vehicle and drive to Slurpy Swamp. From here, you will need to drive to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without stepping out of the vehicle. Once the challenge has started, you will get a message on the screen notifying the same.

You can follow the route shown in the video embedded below, however, you need to avoid driving on hills or grasses as this will only consume time and you won't be able to complete the challenge.

If you step out of the vehicle for some reason anytime during the challenge, you will need to restart the challenge by going back to Slurpy Swamp. So make sure that you are prepared and also ensure that you have at least 70% fuel in the tank. As soon as you complete the challenge, you will be rewarded with 25,000 XP.

The challenge is available across all major platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android platforms. Completing the Fortnite weekly challenges gives players an opportunity to earn plenty of XP and progress through the season.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube