Last Updated:

Why Was WishYouLuckk Banned By Twitch? "Feel Like Being Harassed", Says Streamer

Why was WishYouLuckk banned by Twitch? Here is everything you need to know about why he was banned, how he reacted and how long will he suspended. Read more.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
why was wishyouluckk banned

WishYouLuckk is one of the most popular Twitch streamers who excel in more than one game. He is known for playing some incredible survival games such as Destiny 2, Apex Legends and Fortnite. However, he recently got banned by Twitch for a week and the fans are quite disheartened. This is the reason why many of his fans and followers are wondering about why was WishYouLuckk banned by Twitch. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Why was WishYouLuckk banned by Twitch?

Sam aka WishYouLuckk has recently revealed on his official Twitter handle that his account has been suspended for about a week. The tweet also contains the official mail from Twitch that explains the reason behind his suspension. In the mail, Twitch mentioned that the reason behind WishYouLuckk's ban is "Sharing or threatening to share a person's private personal information." 

Also Read | How to make Siri say things in iOS 14? Learn in simple steps here

However, the Streamer later revealed the entire details about the incident. Sam mentioned that a user was commenting on his physical appearance and bully him online and this is the reason why he threatened the Twitch user to expose his face on the site.

Also Read | Why does my phone not have iOS 14? Here's a list of iOS 14 compatible devices

Nevertheless, Twitch is quite strict when it comes to its policies. In the community guidelines of Twitch.tv, the organisation has clearly mentioned the severity of sharing or threatening someone to share their personal info. The clause in the website reads:

Unauthorized Sharing of Private Information

Do not invade the privacy of others. It is prohibited to share content that may reveal private personal information about individuals, or their private property, without permission. This includes but is not limited to:

  • Sharing personally identifiable information (such as real name, location, or ID)
  • Sharing restricted or protected social profiles or any information from those profiles
  • Sharing content that violates another's a reasonable expectation of privacy, for example streaming from a private space, without permission

 Also Read | How to make home screen aesthetic in iOS 14? Get alluring home screen ideas

However, WishYouLuckk Twitter raised some important questions where he asked Twitch about policies related to the Streamer's mental health. He also mentioned that the Twitch streamers are harassed daily and the organisation provides no strict policies against such online bullying. Nevertheless, many other streamers also supported him when he pointed out such issues online.

Promo Image ~ WishYouLuckk Twitter

Also Read | How to change Widget size in iOS 14? How to use Widgets? Know details

First Published:
COMMENT