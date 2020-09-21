Gears Tactics Xbox Series X: Release Date, New Character And Deviant Enemies

In the latest announcement by Xbox, Gear Tactics is adding a new robot class character that has been a companion to the players for a long time, along with a new horde of enemies known as Deviant enemies which will have special abilities to counter the player strategies. Read on to know more details:

Gears Tactics Xbox Series X - Gears Tactics New Characters

Gears Tactics release date for the Xbox Consoles is November 10 with the Xbox Series X launch and Xbox Series S launch. Players will be able to play the game with the Xbox Game Pass. Apart from all this, Gears Tactics is also getting a major update which will add a lot of new features.

A new character Jack: Jack is Gears of War's signature companion bot and now he will be available as a new playable character. Jack will have more than 20 new skills which will range from auras which empowers friendly units to hijacking and having control over the enemy units.

Powerful new enemies: A new type of enemies known as Deviant enemies are being introduced to Gears Tactics with this new update which will challenge the players even more as these Deviants will have special abilities to counter player strategies.

New equipment: A new high tech equipment also known as supreme equipment will reward the players with powerful enough gear to fight strong and massive bosses, the new deviant enemies and to help the players in finishing the campaign missions.

Enhanced controller support: The Xbox controllers on console and PC will be getting new optimizations for a better gaming experience.

For the PC players, Gears Tactics is right now available with the Xbox Game Pass and on Steam. All these new features will be provided to the PC players as a free content update on November 10.

Gears Tactics is coming to Xbox in 4K/60 on Series X - includes new update with our favorite bot Jack #GearsTactics https://t.co/02huGkTuDs — XboxEra (@TheXboxEra) September 18, 2020

Gear Tactics Controller

Xbox and Controller Gear have partnered to develop this new Gears Tactics Controller - Locust Horder Limited Edition. It is a custom-designed controller which has a similar design pattern like the Locust General RAAM. It features a Pro Charging Stand and will be compatible with Xbox Series X and Series S and also with the current generation of Xbox consoles, and PC. It will be released on November 3rd and pre-order is available right now on the Controller Gear site at a price of $169.99.

Image Credits: controllergear.com

Promo Image Credits: news.xbox.com