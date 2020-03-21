Call Of Duty Warzone Mic And Voice Chat Not Working? Here's The Fix

Call of Duty Warzone may be regarded as one the most successful launches from Infinity War and Activision. But the game is filled with a number of errors and the issues are never-ending. From dev errors to facing lag issues, a majority of players have reported some kind of error while playing the game.

COD Warzone voice chat and mic not working

@FortniteGame WHY AM I HAVING VOICECHAT ERRORS IN GAME OTHERS CAN'T HEAR ME I CAN HEAR THEM MEAN REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE || ALSO IN COD WARZONE OR APEX THE VOICE CHAT IS WORKING JUST FINE SO ITS NOT MY HEAD SET OR MY MIC (main point: me mad about fn vc) — ItsAgentspidy🐧 (@agentspidy1234) March 13, 2020

@XboxSupport MAJOR issues with in game COD chat on Xbox. I cannot hear people....causing issues with Warzone! Fix please....I am quarantined and bored. I am not the only one. https://t.co/5lJ8g9aVXc — Pizza Steve (@blackkracken) March 18, 2020

There have been multiple users who complained about the Warzone Voice Chat not working, which is something you clearly don't want to encounter in order to maintain in-game communication. The actual problem is that you can hear people, but for some reason, they have difficulty hearing you. Some people on Reddit are saying that this is caused due to strict NAT but can’t be true as you are still able to hear the others. The issue seems to be on all platforms; however, it can be solved. It is also likely that there are multiple output devices or an incorrect input device has been enabled.

We're rolling out a small patch across all platforms that enables the text chat in Modern Warfare multiplayer and also fixes a bug that gave inconsistent rewards when completing contracts in Battle Royale. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 10, 2020

How to fix chat not working error in Call of Duty Warzone?

The first thing that you need to do is to check the input and output settings and ensure that everything has been configured correctly. Also, note that the input device will be what you use to speak while the output device will be used to hear the sounds of the game.

Users who are facing issues with the game chat not working likely have multiple output devices or the wrong input device enabled. You can fix the issue using the following steps

For users on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, the sound settings can be located under 'Settings' or 'Audio devices' depending on the platform. As for PC users, you will need to go to Settings, Sound > Sound Control Panel > Playback > Headphones or default speakers > Recording > Microphone. Once you're here, you will need to disable the additional input devices. You will also want to turn down the mic threshold to zero and turn up the mic volume in the Call of Duty audio settings.

