Call Of Duty Warzone Code Green Tournament Standings And Leaderboard

BoomTV, along with CashApp had assembled one of the most star-studded tournament lineups in recent history when they organised the Call of Duty Warzone Code Green tournament with a prize value of $50,000. The tournament saw participation from some of the biggest names in the online gaming community, as well as a chance for viewers to win some money.

Code Green tournament leaderboard

The latest COD Warzone Code Green tournament had teams of three where each team was seen trying to rack up the most kills to pick up the victory. Tyler Polchow (TeePee) and Dallas Empire squadmates James Eubanks (Clayster) and Ian Porter (Crimsix) took the top spot in the $50K Code Green tournament and were crowned the COD Warzone champions.

Code Green tournament format and rules

Unlike the previous Code Red tournaments, the latest Code Green tournament did not feature the usual double-elimination 'kill-race' format. The participating teams had to constantly battle through the five-hour window that was given to them while trying to land the most eliminations during the time. In addition, the final placements were purely determined based on the number of total kills during the matches.

COD Warzone Code Green tournament results

TeePee, Clayster, and Crimsix dominated the game for almost five hours and were able to land to pick up the single-highest kill game amongst all the other teams. The hefty haul was able to bring in 72 eliminations and simply needed six more for setting the world record.

Tyler Polchow, James Eubanks, and Ian Porter, however, were not the only players who were able to hit some major kill-counts, Seth Abner (Scump), along with Matthew Haag (Nadeshot) and Fortnite streamer Dennis Lepore (Cloakzy), was at the top position at one point as well.

Scump shone the brightest with record 118 eliminations

Nadeshot and Cloak are quite established players, especially considering how they seemingly put an end to Nadeshot's hiding tactic after Dr Disrespect roasted him for it earlier a few days ago. However, it was Scump who shone the most with his eliminations. He managed to bag a record-setting 118 eliminations, even racking up multiple team wipes at once.

A record 118 elims for @scump today in #CodeGreen for a 3rd place finish. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/h5MLW2Vl9P — Chicago Huntsmen (@Huntsmen) March 20, 2020

Image credits: Call of Duty