Call Of Duty Warzone Requirements And How To Download The Game For Free

The much-anticipated Call of Duty battle royale was finally released last week on 10 March in the form of a new free-to-play mode called Warzone. The game saw more than 6 million players across different platforms in just 24 hours of releasing and the number only went surging. So, for those of you who are keen on downloading the latest Call of Duty: Warzone game, we take you through the system requirements and the detailed steps to download it:
Here is a list of the basic requirements that you need to meet for running Call of Duty: Warzone on your PC, according to the developers.
While players can still enjoy playing the latest Call of Duty: Warzone at lower settings, this is not the ideal way to play the latest Call of Duty game as it is quite likely that you may be faced with certain issues and lags. Therefore, we take you through the kind of hardware that is actually recommended for playing Call of Duty: Warzone. Below are the recommended specifications to run at 60FPS in most situations by setting all the options to medium.
These system specifications are required to operate at a high FPS and can be used with a high refresh monitor:
The Ultra RTX system specifications are needed when you run the game at a high FPS in 4K resolution using Ray Tracing:
The Call of Duty: Warzone has been recently released by the company and is available for download. The game can be downloaded using this link.
Step 1: After you have downloaded the file, you need to install it.
Step 2: This will further download the required files to run the game (may take a few minutes).
Step 3: Now, you will be asked to sign in to your Battle.net account (you will need to create a new Blizzard account for free, if you haven't already).
Step 4: Once you are signed in, click on the ‘Play Free Now’ button and choose the installation folder where you wish to install the game. Click on the ‘Start Install’ button to continue.
If you are a new user, the installation may take up 81-101 GB of your hard disk space. As for existing users, the new update will require close to 18-22 GB of free space.
The installation will download all the necessary files which may take up to several hours depending on your bandwidth and service provider. Once the installation is complete, you can start playing the game.
