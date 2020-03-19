Call Of Duty Warzone Requirements And How To Download The Game For Free

The much-anticipated Call of Duty battle royale was finally released last week on 10 March in the form of a new free-to-play mode called Warzone. The game saw more than 6 million players across different platforms in just 24 hours of releasing and the number only went surging. So, for those of you who are keen on downloading the latest Call of Duty: Warzone game, we take you through the system requirements and the detailed steps to download it:

Call of Duty Warzone requirements

Minimum system specifications

Here is a list of the basic requirements that you need to meet for running Call of Duty: Warzone on your PC, according to the developers.

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Hard disk: 175 GB Hard disk space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended system specifications

While players can still enjoy playing the latest Call of Duty: Warzone at lower settings, this is not the ideal way to play the latest Call of Duty game as it is quite likely that you may be faced with certain issues and lags. Therefore, we take you through the kind of hardware that is actually recommended for playing Call of Duty: Warzone. Below are the recommended specifications to run at 60FPS in most situations by setting all the options to medium.

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12 GB RAM

Hard disk: 175 GB Hard disk space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended system specifications for use with Ray Tracing

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 16 GB RAM

Hard disk: 175 GB Hard disk space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Competitive system specifications

These system specifications are required to operate at a high FPS and can be used with a high refresh monitor:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (new update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16 GB RAM

Hard disk: 175 GB Hard disk space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 2070 SUPER or Radeon RX Vega64 Graphics

DirectX: Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Ultra RTX Specifications

The Ultra RTX system specifications are needed when you run the game at a high FPS in 4K resolution using Ray Tracing:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

RAM: 16 GB RAM

Hard disk: 175 GB Hard disk space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

How to download Call of Duty Warzone for free?

The Call of Duty: Warzone has been recently released by the company and is available for download. The game can be downloaded using this link.

Step 1: After you have downloaded the file, you need to install it.

Step 2: This will further download the required files to run the game (may take a few minutes).

Step 3: Now, you will be asked to sign in to your Battle.net account (you will need to create a new Blizzard account for free, if you haven't already).

Step 4: Once you are signed in, click on the ‘Play Free Now’ button and choose the installation folder where you wish to install the game. Click on the ‘Start Install’ button to continue.

If you are a new user, the installation may take up 81-101 GB of your hard disk space. As for existing users, the new update will require close to 18-22 GB of free space.

The installation will download all the necessary files which may take up to several hours depending on your bandwidth and service provider. Once the installation is complete, you can start playing the game.

Image credits: Call of Duty