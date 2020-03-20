PUBG MOBILE Online Tournaments Will Come In 10 Regional Languages For Indian Gamers

WinZO, the leading vernacular social gaming platform, has entered into a partnership with Tencent Games India to bring PUBG MOBILE tournaments on the platform. WinZO will be now conducting free to enter PUBG MOBILE e-sports tournaments with prizes over ₹1 crore per month.

WinZO crosses 20 million installations within a year

WinZO crossed the 20 million install base mark in a record time of less than a year with 90% of its players playing from T2 to T5 cities of India. The platform has recorded more than 2 million bank accounts linked and is already clocking 200M microtransactions per month. The average time spent is more than 55 minutes.

WinZO to empower Indian players to participate in PUBG MOBILE tournaments

WinZO has deep penetration in the non-urban regions of India (tier 3-5). 80% of the players are consuming the app in their own languages including Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. This will not only empower the gamers in Tier II to Tier V Indian cities to play PUBG MOBILE but also make them acquainted with the rapidly emerging and prestigious e-sports leagues of the likes of ESL and Tencent’s own PUBG MOBILE global esports. This comes in after esports entered as an official category in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Mr Paavan Nanda, Cofounder, WinZO Games, said: “This is one more step towards our endeavour to be all and end all destinations for a holistic entertainment experience. Tencent India’s trust in WinZO is a testament to our unique vision and our distinctive strategy to develop a Netflix of Gaming. Together we aspire to bring the best gaming experience to the mobile-first audience of Bharat.”

WinZO offers more than PUBG MOBILE

WinZO offers 70+ games on its platform; to name a few - PUBG MOBILE, Cricket, Carrom etc; in multiple formats like 24*7 Tournaments, Real-time multiplayer format, and the Versus mode. The ticket for most games varies from Free entry to ₹25/entry. The app has over 80% of users who consume it in various regional languages.

About WinZO Games

WinZO is India’s largest vernacular micro-transaction led social gaming platform backed by marquee investors such as Kalaari and Hike. It is Kalaari’s second-biggest bet in the gaming category after Dream11. WinZO hosts multiple games where users compete in real-time in multiple fun and engaging games to win a prize pool. WinZO has popular games such as PUBG MOBILE, Carrom, Cricket, Fantasy League, and Trivia based games. WinZO partners with developers and studios from across the world. It aims to support the developer's community in developing economies which experience high engagements but yield lower Average revenue per user (ARPU).

Image credits: PUBG