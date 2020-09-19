Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Could Be On The Way, Suggests Activision's New Job Listing

A recent job list of Activision’s website has gotten the fans to wonder if Call Of Duty Warzone is being released for mobile. A number of the fans have been extremely excited to play Call Of Duty’s one of the most successful games on other platforms. After seeing a ban on Pubg, COD mobile is currently under a lot of stress. Thus seeing new jobs from Activision for a new mobile game is not shocking. Read more to know about Call Of Duty Warzone coming to mobile.

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Will Not Pursue Expansion In 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Also Read | Call Of Duty League: Dallas Empire Leads With Whopping $1.7 Million Revenue In 2020

Call of Duty Warzone could hit the mobile servers

Currently, there have been no official announcements about the same. The players have been talking about how Call Of Duty Warzone is going to hit the mobile servers. This was brought up after Activision has shared a job description of an Executive Producer for the mobile game. The job offer is not live currently. But the website still has two jobs under the same title, both working for mobile games. There is a huge possibility that Warzone could end up on mobile too.

Man...I hope these rumours of #Warzone coming to mobile are true. How big of a contender would it then be to #Fortnite??! I mean it basically already has overtaken it in a lot of ways. But it would also open the game up to even more players and bring in more money for @Activision pic.twitter.com/lb0RDEhKao — Warzone TV (@noakes_tv) September 15, 2020

Also Read | Call Of Duty League Championship Game Between Dallas-Atlanta Breaks Viewership Records

More about Call Of Duty Warzone

One of the most popular games of COD gaming series is Call Of Duty Warzone. Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The makers recently released a new update and introduced a new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins to the game. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020.

COD Warzone Rumble was one of the most played game modes but it was suddenly scrapped from the game. The 50vs50 mode was certainly amongst the fan favourites which makes the players wonder what happened to it. This is done because of the regular playlist updates, which help to create a healthy player base for every playlist. Thus there might be a possibility that this mode might be brought back again. Making a 50 on 50 Team Deathmatch mode in the game had certainly attracted a number of players to it. If the makers realise its popularity, they might even make it one of their permanent game modes too. But nothing has been announced till now.

Also Read | Is Call Of Duty Mobile Banned In India? Check Out 118 Chinese Apps That Were Banned

Also Read | Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha To Give Players Free Access To Multiplayer Gaming