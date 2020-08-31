Call Of Duty League: Dallas Empire Leads With Whopping $1.7 Million Revenue In 2020

The first Call of Duty League came to an end this week as Dallas Empire eased past Atlanta FaZe to win the first title. The Call of Duty League was offering a $6 million prize for the tournament, which included 13 Home Series and the postseason stages. As Dallas Empire wone the CDL Finals 2020, the Texas-based team earned a maximum of the prize money offered.

Also read | Call of Duty Power Rankings after CDL Toronto, Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire lead the table

Call of Duty League: Teams with maximum revenue in 2020

TEAM TOTAL EARNINGS CHAMPS PRIZE POOL REGULAR SEASON RANK Dallas Empire $1,720,000 $1,500,000 First place – 4 times Second place – 1 time Atlanta FaZe $1,140,000 $900,000 First place – 2 times Second place – 5 times Chicago Huntsmen $760,000 $600,000 First place – 2 times Second place – 1 time London Royal Ravens $500,000 $450,000 First place – 0 times Second place – 1 time Toronto Ultra $370,000 $300,000 First place – 1 time Second place – 0 times Florida Mutineers $365,000 $175,000 First place – 3 times Second place – 1 time OpTic Gaming Los Angeles $360,000 $300,000 First place – 0 times Second place – 1 time New York Subliners $255,000 $175,000 First place – 1 time Second place – 0 time Minnesota ROKKR $170,000 $100,000 First place – 0 times Second place – 2 times Paris Legion $140,000 $100,000 First place – 0 times Second place – 1 time Los Angeles Guerrillas $10,000 – First place – 0 times Second place – 0 times Seattle Surge $10,000 – First place – 0 times Second place – 0 times

Also read | CDL Championship Weekend: Live stream details, how to watch and schedule

Due to the massive prize money offered during the CDL Finals 2020, the top four teams of the championship earned maximum money this year. Dallas Empire, who ranked first, are at the top with their $1.5 million prize, and have earned a total of $1,720,000 this year. As both Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire were dominating the first Call of Duty League, they secured the first two places.

Los Angeles Guerrillas and Seattle Surge rank at the bottom of the table, having earned $10,000 each. As per Dexerto, their earning per player are apparently less than what Sam ‘Octane’ Larew was fined in the first season. London Royal Ravens, despite having won only three games, finished in the top four with a cash prize of $500,000 to their name after the CDL playoffs.

Also read | Call of Duty League Playoffs schedule and CDL Playoffs bracket announced

During the final which spanned over nine games, Dallas Empire easily secured their 5-1 victory. Atlanta, despite their 280-point regular season, fell short to Dallas during the finals. Cuyler "Huke" Garland and Ian "Crimsix" Porter dominated the CDL Finals 2020 run for Dallas Empire as they overpowered FaZe's team with their kill-streaks. During their interview with The Dallas Morning News after the finals, Porter stated that he had always believed that their team would win, achieving something significant.

Also read | Call of Duty League: Dallas Empire ease past Atlanta Faze to clinch CDL Finals 2020

(Image credits: Call of Duty League site)