Call Of Duty League: Dallas Empire Leads With Whopping $1.7 Million Revenue In 2020

The first Call of Duty League came to an end this week as Dallas Empire eased past Atlanta FaZe to win the first title. The Call of Duty League was offering a $6 million prize for the tournament, which included 13 Home Series and the postseason stages. As Dallas Empire wone the CDL Finals 2020, the Texas-based team earned a maximum of the prize money offered.
|TEAM
|TOTAL EARNINGS
|CHAMPS PRIZE POOL
|REGULAR SEASON RANK
|
Dallas Empire
|$1,720,000
|$1,500,000
|
First place – 4 times
Second place – 1 time
|
Atlanta FaZe
|$1,140,000
|$900,000
|
First place – 2 times
Second place – 5 times
|
Chicago Huntsmen
|$760,000
|$600,000
|
First place – 2 times
Second place – 1 time
|
London Royal Ravens
|$500,000
|$450,000
|
First place – 0 times
Second place – 1 time
|
Toronto Ultra
|$370,000
|$300,000
|
First place – 1 time
Second place – 0 times
|
Florida Mutineers
|$365,000
|$175,000
|
First place – 3 times
Second place – 1 time
|
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
|$360,000
|$300,000
|
First place – 0 times
Second place – 1 time
|
New York Subliners
|$255,000
|$175,000
|
First place – 1 time
Second place – 0 time
|
Minnesota ROKKR
|$170,000
|$100,000
|
First place – 0 times
Second place – 2 times
|
Paris Legion
|$140,000
|$100,000
|
First place – 0 times
Second place – 1 time
|
Los Angeles Guerrillas
|$10,000
|–
|
First place – 0 times
Second place – 0 times
|
Seattle Surge
|$10,000
|–
|
First place – 0 times
Second place – 0 times
Due to the massive prize money offered during the CDL Finals 2020, the top four teams of the championship earned maximum money this year. Dallas Empire, who ranked first, are at the top with their $1.5 million prize, and have earned a total of $1,720,000 this year. As both Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire were dominating the first Call of Duty League, they secured the first two places.
Los Angeles Guerrillas and Seattle Surge rank at the bottom of the table, having earned $10,000 each. As per Dexerto, their earning per player are apparently less than what Sam ‘Octane’ Larew was fined in the first season. London Royal Ravens, despite having won only three games, finished in the top four with a cash prize of $500,000 to their name after the CDL playoffs.
THEY SIT ATOP THE THRONE: @DallasEmpire claim the title of Call of Duty League 2020 Champions!@iLLeYYY@Crimsix@Clayster@Shotzzy@Huke#TakeTheThrone | #CDLChamps | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/RN4hXu3dbO— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 30, 2020
During the final which spanned over nine games, Dallas Empire easily secured their 5-1 victory. Atlanta, despite their 280-point regular season, fell short to Dallas during the finals. Cuyler "Huke" Garland and Ian "Crimsix" Porter dominated the CDL Finals 2020 run for Dallas Empire as they overpowered FaZe's team with their kill-streaks. During their interview with The Dallas Morning News after the finals, Porter stated that he had always believed that their team would win, achieving something significant.
