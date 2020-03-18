PUBG Mobile Lite Update 0.16.0 Is Out: New Features And How To Update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 is finally here. The latest version of the game has been recently released by the company and features significant improvements over earlier versions.

PUBG Mobile Lite new update 2020 – What’s new?

Apart from the important bug fixes, developers have introduced a range of interesting features with the latest 0.16.0 update. Some of the notable features include a new Golden Woods map, night mode, FPP gameplay mode, and room cards. Players will need to buy these room cards which can be used for creating private rooms for private battles.

PUBG Lite brings a new Lobby and Flare Gun

A number of users were requesting a new Flare gun which has finally been added to the Lite version of the game. In addition, the update has also brought a new lobby interface along with a winter theme. The winter-themed lobby has already been available on PUBG Mobile. With the new lobby feature, the Lite version will also roll out a UAZ (an off-road vehicle featured in Battlegrounds).

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0?

For the unversed, PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile for low-end devices. It has been built with Unreal Engine 4 and is compatible with a range of devices as it has been optimised for phones with lower specifications.

The game is currently available only for Android smartphones and in select countries. Android users can download the latest version of PUBG Lite from the PlayStore. If your device already runs an earlier of the game and you’re unable to update, you can download the APK file from APKLinker or similar websites. The PUBG Mobile Lite takes 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly. The latest version 0.16.0 requires 527.21 MB and runs on Android 4.0.3+ (Ice Cream Sandwich - API 15) or higher.

Image credits: PUBG